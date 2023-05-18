VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team came up with some big hits in their final regular season game on Seppi Field in Virginia on Thursday afternoon.
The Wolverines exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with the winning runs coming across to score when Alexandra Flannigan blasted a walk-off, two-run homer to beat Cherry 12-2.
“We have really been working on our hitting,” head coach Paula Dundas said. “We are going up to the plate and looking to swing at good pitches and driving the ball.”
Cherry grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Claire Cushman ripped a double and then came in to score when Haley Greenly hit an RBI single.
The Wolverines answered right back in the home half of the first. Anna Westby hit a single, Flannigan a single before Westby came in to score when Lydia Delich grounded out.
Flannigan gave Rock Ridge a 2-1 lead after she scored when Kylie Marolt hit an infield single.
“We wanted to score early and we did that,” Tigers head coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “But they came right back and put those two on the board.”
Rock Ridge added to their lead in the bottom of the second inning when Marissa Anderson hit a single and then came in to score when Chance Colbert ripped a triple into the right-centerfield gap. Colbert then came in to score when Anna Westby hit a sac fly to center field to make it a 4-1 Wolverines lead.
Cherry got a run in the top of the third inning when Haley Greenly walked and came in to score when Lydia Greenly hit a double.
Rock Ridge got the run back in the bottom of the third when Ayla Lokken walked and came around to score when Anderson hit another single. A follow-up Tigers error allowed Lokken to reach home.
Neither team could get anything going in the fourth inning. Delich gave up a single in the top of the fifth but that was all the Tigers could get off her in the frame.
The rain started to come down and both teams were sent to their dugouts for a short rain delay.
Following the rain, the Wolverines started the bottom of the fifth with Brooklyn Smith drawing a walk, Lokken hitting a single and Anderson drawing a walk to load the bases with nobody out.
Mattelyn Seppi came up and hit a single to knock in Smith. Colbert followed by hitting a two-run single to make it a 8-2 lead.
They weren’t done yet.
Westby then came to the plate and ripped a two-run double to clear the bases and give the Wolverines a 10-2 lead with nobody out.
Flannigan came up and she turned on a pitch right over the heart of the plate and blasted it over the centerfield fence to give her team the walk-off win.
“That was quite a hit,” Dundas said. “She saw the pitch she wanted and took care of it.”
Next up for the Wolverines are the playoffs. Seeding for Section 7AA is set for Sunday with first round games set for Tuesday.
The Tigers will travel to Barnum today to face the Bombers in a 2 p.m. contest.
“That will be a big one for us,” Bjerklie said. “We need to get ready for the playoffs and a win against Barnum is a good start.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.