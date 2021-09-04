Five seniors lead new ‘Streaks swim squad

CHISHOLM — For the first time in a long time, Chisholm High School girls swimming coach Jessica Rice has some veterans on her team.
There’s been a lack of seniors in the past few seasons, but this year, Rice is looking at a class of five, including Ava Baumgard, Clara Nelson, Jaelyn Jordan, Mya Pessenda and Molly Sundquist.
She has a solid base to build upon.
“It’s going to be different,” Rice said. “I’m hoping they can have their best seasons. It will be a rebuilding year after they’re gone, but they have constant leadership. They’re setting a good example for the rest of the team.
“They should have good swims in each meet.”
Nelson, for one, broke the Chisholm 160 individual medley record last year.
“She’s strong and working hard in the IM,” Rice said. “We’ll see where she goes in that. The rest of our lineup, I’m not 100-percent sure where they’re going to go, but I’ll be playing around with the lineup this season.”
The lone junior on the team is Hannah Halberg.
Sophomores Emma Sundquist and Tresa Baumgard will play big roles on the team.
“With Hannah, I’m not quite sure where to use her yet,” Rice said. “She used to be our 500 swimmer, but I’ll probably try her in other events this year. Both Tresa and Emma are solid. I can put Emma anywhere.
“She’s a good one for me to move around. She has strong endurance for the IM. Tresa, I’m hoping she can pull off some big swims in the 50 and 100. She’s also good for my relays. She’s a solid sprinter.”
The freshmen class of Cheyenne Parr, Wren McLaughlin and Maggie Nelson, and eighth-graders Cienna Parr, Grace Majewski and Zoe Halberg will all get good looks on the varsity squad.
With some depth at her disposal, Rice will finally get to set up a solid lineup.
“That’s always a big thing for me, to fill individual events,” she said. “We should have more depth to fill each event.”
What identity does Rice want this team to have?
“I’m hoping teams see us as a tight team, a hard-working team that performs to the best of their abilities each time we swim,” Rice said.
