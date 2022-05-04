TWO HARBORS — Area teams had quite the day on Tuesday at the Two Harbors track and field invite, with Rock Ridge winning both the boys’ and girls’ meets.
On the girls’ side, the Wolverines came out on top with 137.5 points. Mesabi East was third at 122 and Ely was fourth with 71.
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge put on a dominant performance, winning with 184 points. Mesabi East was second with 92 points. Ely finished in ninth with 22 points.
For the Rock Ridge girls, junior throw Sydney Fitzgerald set a new Eveleth-Gilbert school record in the shot put, winning the event with a distance of 37 feet, two and one-half inches. The previous school record has been held by Tina Simonson since 1996 with a distance of 36 feet, three and one-half inches. The Wolverines finished strong across the board in throwing events with Kenzie Rasmussen, Mia Schuchard and McKendrick Landwer all finishing inside the top eight in the shot put. In the discus, Fitzgerald, Schuchard, Landwer and Alex Gunderson all finished inside the top eight.
Rock Ridge’s only other win on the girls side came in the 200 meter dash with Ava Fink picking up first place with a time of 28.06.
Mesabi East finished the meet with five wins on the girls side, starting off with Elli Theel in the 100 meter dash (13.40). The Giants also got a win from Lindsey Baribeau in the triple jump with a top mark of 30 feet, seven inches.
Mesabi East nearly nearly swept all four relays winning the 4x100 (54.63), 4x200 (1:58.78) and 4x400 (4:34.28) while starting the meet off with a second place finish in the 4x800 (12.22.58).
For Ely, Ande Visser picked up the lone individual win for the Timberwolves, capturing the discus title with a best throw of 103 feet, nine inches. Ely also captured first in the 4x800 with a time of 11:11.85.
When it came to wins on the boys side, Rock Ridge found plenty of them, capturing eight event titles to run away with the meet.
Cameron Stocke got two of those wins, taking first in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.32 and then winning the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:24.35. The Wolverines continued to dominate the distance events with Aaron Nelson capturing the 3200 meter run title with a time of 10:24.94.
In the field events, Rock Ridge continued to pick up wins with Max Williams taking the high jump with a mark of five feet, six inches and Riley Krenz winning the discus with a distance of 122 feet, four inches.
The Wolverines earned three wins in the relays, winning the 4x200 (1:39.66), the 4x400 (4:38.10) and the 4x800 (9:17.01).
Mesabi East won one event in the boys meet, taking first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 47.57.
The Giants picked up numerous runner-up finishes on both sides including Baribeau in the 200 meter dash (28.36), Aubree Skelton in the 800 meter run (2:33.75) and Hannah Baker in the shot put (30-08) and the discus throw (96-04) for the girls. On the boys side, Jack Ribich was second in the long jump (18-09.50) and the triple jump (39-2) with the Giants taking second in two relays including the 4x200 (1:40.55) and the 4x400 (3:49.41).
Rock Ridge also earned a number of runner-up finishes. Second place efforts on the girls side include Nora Stark in the 1600 meter run (5:40.63), Maija Rantala in the 100 meter hurdles (18.88), Abigail Sather in the high jump (4-04), Fink in the long jump (14-02.25) and the 4x100 meter relay team (56.54). For the boys, Tristan Peterson was second in the 400 meter dash (55.29), Connor Matschiner was the runner-up in the 3200 meter run (11:02.07) and Noah Mitchell took second in the shot put (38-09).
Ely’s lone runner-up finish on the girls side came from Sarah Visser in the triple jump with a mark of 30.02.25. Ely’s best finish on the boys side came from the 4x400 team taking third (4:04.51) and Micah Larson taking fifth in the 100 meter dash (12.46).
Results for area athletes through the top eight can be found below. Area teams will be back in action on Friday at the Doc Savage Invite, which has now been moved to Mesabi East High School.
Two Harbors Invite
Girls’ team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 137.5; 2, Two Harbors, 125; 3, Mesabi East, 122; 4, Ely, 71; 5, Cromwell-Wright, 52.5; 6, Silver Bay, 40; 7, Lakeview Christian, 39; 8, Cook County, 20; 9, Barnum, 15; 10, Floodwood, 6.
Boys’ team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 184; 2, Mesabi East 92; 3, Two Harbors, 80; 4, Cromwell-Wright, 70; 5, Barnum, 64; 6, Silver Bay, 42; 7, Cook County, 34; 8, Floodwood, 32; 9, Ely, 22; 10, Lakeview Christian, 21.
Girls’ individual results (event winners and area top 8 finishers):
100 meter dash: 1, Elli Theel, ME, 13.40; 5, Annikka Mattson, E, 14.20; 6, Jennie Krause, RR, 14.46; 8, McKendrick Landwer, RR, 14.88.
200 meter dash: 1, Ava Fink, RR, 28.06; 2, Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 28.36; 5, Theel, ME, 28.84; 7, Mattson, E, 29.42.
400 meter dash: 1, Trinity Giddings, TH, 62.84; 3, Baribeau, ME, 64.52; 5, Grace LaTourell, E, 69.93; 7, Bella Thomas, ME, 70.62; 8, Abby Crum, RR, 70.97.
800 meter run: 1, Sophia Blanck, SB, 2:30.85; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:33.75; 5, Ava Kraushaar, RR, 2:44.16; 6, Mia Stark, RR, 2:47.00.
1600 meter run: 1, Lamar Gordon, TH, 5:35.46; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 5:40.63; 4, Kaari Harsila, RR, 6:14.48; 7, Anna Dunn, Ely, 6:27.79; 8, Hailey Ronning, ME, 6:54.86.
3200 meter run: 1, Autumn Smith, TH, 12:15.89.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Jasmine Wu, LC, 18.27; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 18.88; 3, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.53; 7, Abigail Sather, RR, 20.95.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Wu, LC, 53.03; 3, Olivia Forsline, ME, 55.48; 4, Rantala, RR, 55.49; 5, Lauren Olson, E, 57.25; 6, Virant, RR, 57.38; 8, Krause, RR, 59.60.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A , 54.63; 2, Rock Ridge A, 56.54; 3, Rock Ridge B, 56.85; 5, Mesabi East B, 59.99; 8, Ely A, 63.42.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A, 1:58.78; 6, Rock Ridge B, 2:14.30; 7, Rock Ridge A, 2:15.79; 8, Ely A, 2:17.71.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A, 4:34.28; 5, Ely A, 4:57.66; 6, Rock Ridge A, 5:00.00; 9, Elyu B, 5:41.35.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Ely A, 11:11.85; 2, Mesabi East A, 12:22.58; 4, Ely B, 13:09.17.
High jump: 1, Amaya Grinde, TH, 4-08; 2, Sather, RR, 4-04; 3T, Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-02; 6, Kayden Maturi, RR, 4-02; 7, Audrey Thomas, E, 4-00.
Long jump: 1, Siiena Anderson, CW, 14-03; 2, Ava Fink, RR, 14-02.25; 4, Cassy Maus, RR, 14-02.00; 5, Theel, ME, 13-02.25; 7, Michaela LEvander, ME, 12-06; 8, Sarah Visser, E, 12-01.50.
Triple jump: 1, Baribeau, ME, 30-07; 2, S. Visser, E, 30-02.25; 3, An. Fink, RR, 28-10; 6, Thomas, ME, 27-02.50.
Shot put: 1, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 37-02.50; 2, Hannah Baker, ME, 30-08; 3, Ande Visser, E, 29-05.50; 4, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 28-10.50; 5, Mia Schuchard, RR, 26-00.50; 6, Kaylee Erickson, ME, 25-10; 7, Landwer, RR, 25-08; 8, Natasha Fulkrod, E, 25-04.
Discus throw: A. Visser, E, 103-09; 2, Baker, ME, 96-04; 3, Kellen Thomas, E, 87-04; 5, Fitzgerald, 80-06; 6, Alex Gunderson, RR, 79-03; 7, Schuchard, RR, 79-02; 8, Landwer, RR, 79-00.
Boys’ individual results (event winners and area top 8 finishers):
100 meter dash: 1, Tate Nelson, TH, 11.94; 3, Andrew Wilson, RR, 12.21; 5, Micah Larson, E, 12.46; 6, Jordan Latola, ME, 12.71; 8, Max Williams, RR, 12.82.
200 meter dash: 1, Nelson, TH, 24.01; 3, Noah Markfort, ME, 24.53; 7, Larson, E, 25.06.
400 meter dash: 1, Dylan Schwarz, SB, 54.67; 2, Tristan Peterson, RR, 55.29; 3, Isaac Flatley, RR, 58.63; 4, Chance Sandnas, RR, 58.95; 5, Carter Steele, ME, 59.18; 7, Liam Lacey, E, 60.96.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:58.32; 4, Carter Skelton, ME, 2:09.96; 6, Brady Alaspa, RR, 2:28.21; 8, Alex Leete, ME, 2:28.98.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:24.35; 4, Skelton, ME, 4:51.93; 5, Anthony Hecimovich, RR< 5:13.12; 7, Jake Cochran, E, 5:14.48; 8, Gabriel Pointer, E, 5:14.65.
3200 meter run: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:24.94; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 11:02.07; 3, Leete, ME, 11:12.84; 8, Timmy Green, ME, 12:19.25.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Hayden Charboneau, Bar., 19.33; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 20.40; 4, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 20.57; 5, Cooper Williams, RR, 20.98.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Tanner Collman, CW, 47.03; 3, Cooper Williams, RR, 48.09; 5, L. Hecimovich, 50.17; 6, Levi Flatley, RR, 52.12; 7, Cazmiro Carlson, RR, 52.97.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A, 47.57; 4, Mesabi East B, 51.46; 6, Rock Ridge A, 54.06; 7, Rock Ridge B, 57.17.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 1:39.66; 2, Mesabi East A, 1:40.55; 4, Rock Ridge B, 1:43.84; 5, Mesabi East B, 1:48.94.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 3:48.10; 2, Mesabi East A, 3:49.41; 3, Ely, A, 4:04.51.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge A, 9:17.01; 3, Mesabi East A, 10:10.90.
High jump: 1, M. Williams, RR, 5-06; 3, C. Williams, RR, 5-02; 4, Ryan Herberg, RR, 5-00; 5, Sulvoris Wallace, ME, 5-00; 6, L. Hecimovich, 4-10; 7, Jake Cochran, E, 4-10.
Long jump: 1, Kaden McNiff, Flood, 20-01.50; 2, Jack Ribich, ME, 18-09.50; 4, Dallas Williams, RR, 17-10; 7, Latola, ME, 16-06.50; 8, Noah Mitchell, RR, 16-03.75.
Triple jump: 1, McNiff, Flood, 41-05.75; 2, Ribich, ME, 39-02; 5, L. Flatley, RR, 34-02; 7, Larson, E, 32-0.25; 8, Alaspa, RR, 32-07.25.
Shot put: 1, Ethan Maas, TH, 44-07; 2, Mitchell, RR 38-09; 3, Jonah Aluni, RR, 38-07.50; 7, Wesley Holcomb, RR, 34-04.
Discus throw: 1, Riley Krenz, RR, 122-04.
