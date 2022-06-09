ST. MICHAEL — Rock Ridge junior Sydney Fitzgerald started throwing shot put and discus in the eighth grade.
After losing her freshman year to Covid, and her sophomore year due to recovering from ankle surgery, Fitzgerald came back in her junior year and shocked just about everyone, including herself.
The talented thrower broke an Eveleth-Gilbert school record in the shot put with a personal best of 38 feet, three inches. At sections last week, she threw two inches shy of her PR, capturing the 7AA title and advancing to her first state meet.
Looking back at her own expectations coming into this season, Fitzgerald thought she would do well — but not this well.
“I had plans of making it far but I didn’t actually think I would make it to state,” the junior said. “I was a bit surprised with how well I did but it wasn’t what I expected coming into this season.”
At sections, Fitzgerald threw her best throw of the day on her first attempt, putting her on top of the podium while she had to wait through five more rounds of throwing to see if she would remain on top. Only Cloquet’s Bella Harriman came close, throwing 37 feet, 6.25 inches to take second.
Watching the other competitors make their throws, Fitzgerald said she was nervous but also felt confident in her position.
“Getting up early the day of the meet and the whole ride there I was thinking about what I wanted to do at sections. It was a lot of thinking and then a lot of nerves once it started. Someone could just come up and just beat you. You don’t know what they’re been doing or how they’ve been practicing. So you just have to try your best and hope that’s enough to keep yourself on top.”
Fitzgerald said she made a point to not think about her competitors too much.
“You don’t want to think about them but you also have to if you want to keep your spot, whether it's winning or taking second to get to state.”
Rock Ridge co-girls head coach and throwing coach Murray Anderson said Fitzgerald had a wonderful day at sections, but even he knew the junior wanted more.
“She feels good about it but she still has personal goals. She won but she wanted to get to 40 feet. That goal is always in her head. She’s sitting well among the throwers in our class at state but she still has her eye on that 40 and I think it’s within her reach.”
Just how well is Fitzgerald sitting? Fitzgerald holds the top seed heading into the state meet with Winona’s Mandy Duellman 1.25 inches behind her and Cloquet’s Harriman in third.
That seed means little to Fitzgerald or Anderson, as they’re both focusing on the personal goals heading into state.
“I want that 39 feet or 40 feet,” Fitzgerald said. “You hope the hard work and the little improvements you make are enough. The throwing progression has been there for me this year and I think I can be happy if I do my best down there.”
Relatively thin on throwing experience, Anderson says things could change quickly for her.
“She was a little down on herself after the first meet of the season with how she did but look at her now. It takes a lot of practice and repetition to get this stuff down. She’s got a lot of upper body strength and now we just have to continue working on the leg work. It’s going to take time but she’s getting it and you can see she’s getting it because she knows when she’s doing things well.”
What’s more impressive, Fitzgerald, along with the rest of the Wolverines team, doesn’t have a typical track facility to work with. Most of her time practicing has come in the gym or even on the sidewalk outside throwing in the dirt.
“The kids have adapted really well to what we’re trying to do here,” Anderson said. “And it’s frustrating at times to not have a regular old cement circle to throw in. But they all still work hard. There’s an outside chance we have a brand new track next year and if she gets a chance to use it along with a new weight room and things like that, then watch out.”
In the end, Fitzgerald believes she’s found her place throwing for the Wolverines and that says a lot in itself.
“The season has been a lot of fun. There’s a lot of supportive people, especially other throwers that have helped me this year. They’re all very supportive and it feels like you’ve made a bunch of new friends at the end of the day.”
—
Class AA finals for girls shot put are set to run Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
