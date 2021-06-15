Tuesday’s opening day at the Class A and Class AA State Golf Tournaments didn’t quite go as planned for three local golfers.
The nerves were setting in on the first six holes for Maggie Lamppa and Izzy Depew of Mesabi East, while North Woods’ Tori Olson was having trouble off the tee, which impacted her game.
At the Class AA State Tournament at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, the results were “probably not as good as we wanted them to be,’’ said Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams.
Lamppa ended the day with an 18-hole score of 100, while Depew carded a 104.
Regarding nerves, “they fought through that and they kept on plugging away.’’
Overall, Lamppa had some really good holes, while she struggled with chipping and putting,’’ the coach said.
Depew had “some nice holes,’’ which included ending the first nine with two pars.
With day one behind them, Grams said, the goal for day two is to “just improve on what we did today and be proud that we got here. Now they’ve got some experience. Hopefully tomorrow they come back and play strong.’’
----
In Class A, freshman Olson came into the State Tournament knowing the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker and playing on it before.
“She is very comfortable on that course. She has played it before. She knows where she wants to put the ball,’’ Grizzlies head coach Kandi Olson said.
As she struggled off the tees, that changed her game plan through most of the holes and ended up with a 101 (50-51), she added.
At the same time, “she putted exceptionally well today,’’ Olson said in a telephone interview.
Tori has been struggling getting off the tee boxes in the last couple of weeks and it carried over into State, her coach added. “That will definitely be her focus when she’s done with this tournament.’’
Despite some trouble, “I was really impressed with her mental game during the round. She actually kept a good mental state,’’ Kandi Olson said. “The way she stayed so calm throughout the round’’ and was very focused while putting.
“We’re hoping tomorrow will be a better day off the tee boxes,’’ which will make things better overall.
----
Olson finished day one in Class A’s 43rd position, while Lamppa was 62nd and Depew was 71st in Class AA.
Perham’s Mallory Belka finished at 1-over par to hold the Class AA day one lead, while Lake City is sitting in first with a 16-stroke lead over Fergus Falls, 343-359, in the team event.
In Class A, Isabella Jacobs of Lac qui Parle Valley has a three-stroke lead over Emily Suteland of Park Christian, 78-81, while Lac qui Parle Valley is up by 10 over second place Badger-Greenbush-Middle River heading to day two.
