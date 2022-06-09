ST. MICHAEL — Making her way to the state meet in 2021, Rock Ridge senior Ava Fink hoped she would be able to return to state this season in the 200 meter dash.
Not only did Fink accomplish that, she also punched a ticket in the 100, setting up a busy first day at the Class AA State Championships.
Going into the 7AA finals this year, Fink didn’t know what to expect. After all, the Wolverines had moved up to Class AA after track and field expanded to a three-class sport. There were a lot of unknowns for Fink, but still she managed to make some noise in North Branch.
“Normally I know what to expect going into these big meets,” Fink said. “I know all the girls I’m running with and how they typically run, but I didn’t know many of the girls down there this time so I was kind of nervous. I really surprised myself making it in the 100 and it was nice to get back in the 200 after going to state in it last year.”
A few days earlier, Fink fell just short of advancing to state in another event, taking third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 10.25 inches, only 2.75 inches from a state berth. While just missing out was a bummer, Fink said coming so close was positive in its own way.
“This was my first year doing long jump seriously so I didn’t expect much going in. I didn’t know what I could do but I was happy with how things went. I wasn’t expecting state but I think getting that close was almost more exciting than discouraging because it was a pleasant surprise.”
Co-head girls coach Deanna Kerzie says that Fink’s consistent success in whatever event she tries shows the kind of athlete she is.
“She’s just an all-around great competitor. I’ve only coached her the last two years but getting to know her and what she can do, I wish I coached her for even more years because I think she could have done well in any event we tried her in. Her skills from tennis carry over to track as well and I think whatever she does, she’ll find success in it.”
On her progression throughout the season in the sprints, Kerzie says Fink has been hitting the right marks all season long.
“Week by week she has been progressing. Her training schedule has been working for her and even with all the bad weather we had to start the season, she was still performing really well. Now that the weather is beautiful, I’m hoping she can find a way into those finals and earn a place or a medal.”
The final meet of her high school career, Fink says there should be less nerves at state this time compared to the year prior.
“I think I’m going to just go down and enjoy it. I started this in seventh grade and now I’m coming up on my last few races so I just want to take it all in. I’m happy I have the opportunity to go back to state. Last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know any of the other girls. This year, I’m more prepared and just more excited in general to be there.”
The familiarity of the track at St. Michael-Albertville should be very helpful for Fink according to Kerzie.
“Mentally, I think she’ll be great because she’s done this before. We were at St. Michael last year. You could tell when we went to North Branch for sections that it was new and the girls didn’t know the facility. Getting there on the second day, everyone was much more comfortable. She should already have that comfort coming into state. She knows where to go and what to do and that can help her.”
Coming in with a 100 time of 12.9 seconds and a 200 time of 26.3, Fink hopes the fast competition will push her to PR at her final meet.
“The girls there are going to be fast and I think PRing on your last meet is the best way to go out. You want to PR every meet, so why not do it at state.”
Kerzie agrees, saying that a PR should be any athlete’s top goal.
“We had 75 girls out for track in grades 7-12 and I wanted every single one of them to PR in their final races. That’s a sign of success. You can’t always medal or get a ribbon, but you can go out and get a PR. Ava is a top level athlete, so for her to still be wanting to PR is a good sign for her.”
Looking back on her seventh grade self, Fink says she had high hopes back then and she’s proud to be living them out at the end of her career.
“State is always the goal but back then you don’t know what to expect. I don’t know if I ever thought I’d make it this far but I think it’s a good ending. I get to run the 200 which I’ve done before down there and now the 100 which used to be my main race back in junior high. It’s a nice way to go out.”
—
Fink will run in the 100 and 200 prelims this morning. Finishing inside the top nine in either event advances her to Saturday’s finals.
