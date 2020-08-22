HIBBING — For nine seasons, the Hibbing High School gymnastics team had fallen short of their goal — a team trip to the state meet.
The Bluejackets had individuals that were good enough to advance, but getting the team to state was elusive.
Through hard work, dedication and one gymnast moving back from New Jersey, Hibbing reached that goal in 1987, then it made a return trip in 1989.
———
That 1987 team consisted of Effie Floros, Emily Hastings, Amy Danks, Diane Jakich, Carrie Jacobson, Nikki Fena, Crystal Schnortz, Lori Friend, Margaret Schnortz, Anne Baratto, Marnie Elias, Wendy Wavrin, Shelby Hoikkola and Sherrie Hoikkola.
“That team had been together for a long time,” said Hibbing coach Betty Tintor. “What helped out is those teams never wanted to leave practice. They wanted to do one more drill. They wanted to stay one-hour longer.
“I would let them keep working on things. They were a dedicated team.”
———
The blueprint for this team began in 1976 while watching the Summer Olympics.
Floros was only eight-years-old, but she was watching Nadia Comaneci receive perfect 10s and winning gold medals.
“Gymnastics, as a sport, really started to bloom in the mid-70s after those Nadia Olympics,” Floros said. “It became popular in the mid-80s after Mary Lou Retton won gold in 1984. That’s where it started for me.”
The team would be led by Jakich, who is now in the Hibbing High School Hall of Fame.
“Diane and I were neighbors, and I remember her coming over to our house, and all of the girls in the neighborhood flipping around and playing, ‘Olympic Gymnastics,’” Floros said.
She may have only been eight, but Floros could see that Jakich was going to be something special.
“Diane was fearless,” Floros said. “Little did I know at the time that flipping around in our backyards that Diane and I would be on a five-year, high-school journey together.”
———
When Floros finally made it into the seventh grade, she could hardly wait for the gymnastics season to begin.
“I remember going to the swim-team practices and stalking Ms. Tintor,” Floros said. “I would constantly ask her when gymnastics practice would start. I knew it was a winter sport, but I wanted to hang out with her.”
When practice finally did start, Floros had a lot of older teammates she could lean on, like Gretchen Schultz, Bobbie Manney, Julie Diehl and Dawn Molesky, who was a bars specialist, like Floros.
“I looked up to them,” Floros said.
———
When Floros was a freshman (1983-1984), that’s when the genesis of making it to state started creeping into the minds of the Bluejackets.
Hibbing placed second in the regions behind Cambridge, which would become a nemesis of the Bluejackets for years to come.
“They would be our main rivals and competition to move on to state,” Floros said.
Wavrin did advance to state that season on the beam, and that’s when the team got its first taste of the state meet.
“A bunch of us got together to take a trip down to Minneapolis to support Wendy, and watch the meet,” Floros said. “We had so much fun, shopping at the malls, hanging out in the hotel and just being with the team.
“After watching that meet and seeing the incredible talent, we all became extremely motivated to win the 1984-1985 region meet and participate in state as a team. Something just clicked with our team.”
———
The problem facing Hibbing was its facilities.
“It was difficult at that time for northern Minnesota teams to compete at a high level,” Floros said. “We didn’t have any club or private gymnastics facilities nearby where you could train all year.
“The southern Minnesota teams had access to all-year gymnastics training.”
Tintor went to the mat for her team to get them an adequate facility to practice in.
“She got us updated equipment and uniforms,” Floros said. “We were still one of the only schools that used a wrestling mat for our floor routines, and we had antiquated bars and a beam.
“Betty went out of her way to get our team what we needed to be more competitive and prepared.”
Floros said most of the team participated in a camp that summer, which was held in the high school gym, and she and Fena traveled to the University of Wisconsin-Stout for summer-camp training.
“We learned some new techniques and tricks that we implemented into our routines the following years that helped our team,” Floros said.
———
The Bluejackets thought the 1984-85 season was going to be their year.
Joining the coaching staff was Mark Sikich, who was also one of the football coaches.
“It was great having Mark as an assistant coach,” Floros said. “He could really spot us on our new tricks.”
Sikich also created challenges in the weight room with the gymnastics team competing against the football and hockey teams.
“We would DIPS challenges,” Floros said. “Mark would bet on the gymnasts winning those challenges, and we would always win.”
———
That team consisted of two seniors, Molesky and Restad, and freshmen Danks, Fena, Sara Fredrickson, the Hoikkola sisters, Jakich, Laura Jarvi and Wavrin, along with Floros.
“That was a special team to me,” Floros said. “I was close with Dawn. She was a true leader of the team, and one of the only Hibbing gymnasts to move on and compete at the college level (Gustavus Adolphus).”
———
At sections, Hibbing would lose to Cambridge 134.38-128.9, but both Jakich and Floros earned state berths in their areas of expertise.
Tintor was named Coach the Year that season.
“She put Hibbing gymnastics on the map,” Floros said. “I remember her telling us after the regional meet that we had a young team, and most of us would be coming back for the 85-86 season.
“She expected a lot from us the following year. We had a core group of girls with a lot of experience, and with some of the younger girls making their way to the varsity team, that would be instrumental the following year.”
According to Floros, the entire team figured out a way to watch both she and Jakich compete at state.
————
The 1985-86 season was an emotional one for Floros. Her family was moving to New Jersey, so it would be her last season of competitive gymnastics with her Bluejacket teammates.
The entire team participated in a summer camp held at the high school that year.
“It was a special team,” Floros said. “We had been competing together for years, and we were on a mission, to be the first Hibbing team to win our regional and move on to the state meet.”
The two seniors on the team were Jarvi and Sherrie Hoikkola.
Jeff Emanuel came on as an assistant coach.
“Jeff was young, fun and strong,” Floros said. “He challenged us to up our difficulty levels, and implement those into our routines.”
———
Hibbing was 9-1 in regular-season meets, but once again, that goal of state fell short when the Bluejackets lost to Cambridge.
Hibbing was missing both Jarvi and Wavrin, who were out with injuries.
“In my opinion, that 86 team was one of the strongest teams I competed with,” Floros said. “Who knows how the event would have turned out had the entire team been healthy and available to compete at that regional event?
“For the fourth year in a row, we ended up second fiddle to Cambridge by a narrow margin.”
Jakich and Floros would advance to state in the vault and bars, respectively.
———
With all of that talent returning for the 1986-87 season, were the Bluejackets primed to finally unseat Cambridge as region champions?
If so, Floros wasn’t going to be a part of that team.
Her family moved to New Jersey, but the Hibbing senior got homesick, so she did some fast talking to return home.
“I was so miserable and upset that I talked my parents into allowing me to move back to Hibbing on my own and stay with some relatives in order to graduate,” Floros said.
After three weeks of attending school in New Jersey, Floros returned home, so she could graduate with the Class of 1987.
———
Only the season didn’t start off so well for Hibbing.
Wavrin, who was the Bluejackets beam specialist, couldn’t compete for most of the season with a knee injury.
The Bluejackets were deep enough to overcome that injury.
“We had a tenured team, and a lot of multisport athletes, who were fierce competitors,” Floros said.
Jakich was a diver on the swimming team and competed for state championships.
Fena and Hoikkola played tennis, Friend, Hastings and Floros were on the cross country team, with Friend being one of Hibbing’s top distance runners.
“This group of girls was close-knit and fiercely competitive,” Floros said. “We were a sisterhood.”
According to Floros, the team worked hard to persevere through those injuries.
Hastings, for one, increased her difficulty levels, competing as an all-around gymnast.
———
The 1987 regional was held at Cambridge, but that didn’t seem to bother the Bluejackets.
“We walked into the regional with confidence and a fire in our bellies to win,” Floros said. “After five long years and a super-tight competition, we took down our rival by a .45-point margin.”
Hastings had a breakout performance, earning her first state berth in the all-around competition, bars and vault. Floros qualified on the bars.
“None of that mattered to us,” Floros said. “We were most excited about the overall team win, and we were incredibly excited for Betty. I remember most of the teams at that meet rooting for us to take down that Cambridge dynasty.”
———
That victory put Bluejacket gymnastics on the map.
“What I remember most was the overwhelming support from our town and school,” Floros said. “Our hockey team was killer and definitely the most popular winter sport. They got a lot of support and press. Rightfully so, because they were amazing.
“All of a sudden, the town caught the gymnastics bug. There were signs all over town supporting the team and wishing us well at state. We got a massive sendoff from the high school. It was an amazing time.”
———
Hibbing had finally broken through in year 10 of Tintor’s tenure as coach.
“They had been with me for a long time,” Tintor said. “They were good on all of the events. The whole team always worked hard. That was the year where we felt that it was our time. We were hitting our routines and scoring well.
“As we were going through the season and competing, I saw ourselves getting stronger and stronger because we were so close for so many years. It was nice that they finally won.”
———
According to Shelby Hoikkola, competing at state was surreal.
“Some of us had never been there before,” Hoikkola said. “We practiced and competed on a wrestling mat. Every day, we had to take the floor and all of the equipment out of the cages in the gym, then put it back.
“There was a lot of dust on that mat. It took a number of us to roll it out, then roll it back up after practice. I mention this because when we got to state, we were competing against cities teams. The floor had springs and carpet. You had to get used to flying higher than you were used to when tumbling.”
———
At state, the Bluejackets placed eighth.
“I thought we competed well there,” Tintor said. “The cities teams had more gymnasts that competed year round on private teams or club teams, so when they got to high school, that carried over.
“I thought we did well.”
———
It wasn’t all blood, sweat and tears. There were plenty of laughs along the way.
“I laugh at the way our team would create our floor music by taking a tape recorder and recording music from our televisions or record players, then mixing it ourselves,” Floros said. “I remember when the album “Purple Rain” came out.
“Coach Tintor wouldn’t allow us to play it in the gym during practice because she didn’t like the lyrics, so we stuck to Whitney Houston and the Rocky soundtracks. We also had a lady sew our leotards one year. Now that’s old school.”
There were also the times the team would gather at the Danks’ house to watch “Children of the Corn,” plus other memories.
“Some of the great memories are cramming in the van or SUV with the springboards on trips,” Floros. “We always looked forward to those long drives, where we would sing and try to stump each other with complicated riddles.
“I’m so glad we grew up without cell phones. We got close and talked a lot during those bus and suburban rides. I remember Huffer performing in the talent show, and the bad leotards we had to wear. We had a great group of young women passionate about an incredible sport together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.