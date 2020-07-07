Fifth and sixth innings key as Cloquet knocks off Virginia VFW, 11-6

VIRGINIA — The Virginia VFW baseball team got off to an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hang on to it in a back-and-forth game that ended up going to Cloquet by a score of 11-6.
Post 1113 got the scoring started in the bottom half of the first inning with Jacob Koehler leading things off with a single. John Kendall was next up to the plate and reached on a walk
After Koehler was thrown out, Kendall worked his way around the bases thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch to score the first run of the game for Virginia.
Virginia kept things going in the second inning with Johnny Erickson reaching with a leadoff walk. Erickson stole his way to second before reaching third on a Cloquet error. A wild pitch allowed Erickson to come home, putting Post 1113 up 2-0 after 2.
Cloquet answered back, however, with six runs in the top of the third inning to go up 6-2.
Virginia wasn’t out of things yet, however, and answered back with one run in the bottom of the third and three in the bottom of the fourth to knot things up.
In the bottom of the third, Koehler reached on a walk to lead things off and then advanced to second on the next at-bat. Koehler was brought home with Dylan Hedley at the plate after Hedley blasted a double to center to bring him home, making it 6-3 Cloquet. Post 1113 was able to move one more runner into scoring position but Cloquet pitcher Alex Turnbull got out of the jam to end the inning.
In the fourth with one out, Gavin Dahl singled to right to reach base and went to second after Riley Krenz was hit by a pitch on the next at-bat. Next up to bat was Koehler and the Virginia catcher didn’t disappoint with a single to left field that brought Dahl home, making 6-4 Cloquet.
Krenz moved his way to third and Koehler stole second to put the tying run in scoring position. With Hedley up to bat, consecutive wild pitches from Turnbull allowed Virginia to bring both runners home, knotting the game up at 6-6.
Post 3979, however, caught fire again in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing home two and three more runs, respectively to go up 11-6.
In the top of the fifth, Cloquet’s Riley Eckenberg reached on a single and then moved to second on the next at bat. A single to right field from Quentin Bailey moved Eckenberg to third and both were brought home on a two-RBI double from Sean Sarkala on the next at-bat. After five innings, the score stood 8-6 in favor of Cloquet.
The Post 1113 offense couldn’t muster anything past run number six while Post 3979 tacked on three more runs in the top of the sixth, more than enough to take home the win.
John Kendall pitched four innings for Virginia giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk. Kendall struck out four. Sam Carlson pitched the next two innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one. Dylan Bartlett pitched the final inning for Post 1113, giving up no runs on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
At the plate, Koehler finished 2-3 for Virginia with a run scored and an RBI.
JUNIOR BABE RUTH
Virginia1 18,
Ely 13
VIRGINIA — The Virginia1 Babe Ruth baseball team fell behind 5-0 to visiting Ely Monday, but roared back to earn an 18-13 victory at Stock Field.
Down 5-0, Virginia was paced by Damian Tapio in the bottom half of the first with a single and an RBI double.
Brandt Tiedeman went on the connect for an RBI single, Travis Bird added an RBI sacrifice and Colton Gallus and Benett Simon each singled as Virginia retook the lead at 6-5.
The home team kept the lead throughout the game and was leading 10-9 going into the sixth inning. Virginia exploded at the plate as they scored eight runs and sent 13 batters to the plate. The eight-run output was led by Emma Lamppa and Gallus with singles and Mason Rutchasky with a RBI. Lamppa also added an RBI in the fifth, Rutchasky had one RBI in the third and Tapio singled in the third, as well.
Lamppa got the win on the mound after coming on in relief of Tapio in the second inning. She fanned six Ely batters, walked two and gave up two runs on one hit in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Virginia1 (4-1) hosts Aurora at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Stock Field.
