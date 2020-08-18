HIBBING — After the suspension of spring sports last spring, the status of fall sports was up in the air until the Minnesota State High School League gave the OK to play for boys and girls soccer, girls swimming, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
That was a welcome relief for all high-school athletes, especially one in particular, Payton Forer.
The Hibbing High School senior and goalkeeper on the Bluejacket boys soccer team missed his entire junior season in basketball due to a knee injury. That same injury, along with COVID-19 made him miss his baseball season, too.
With a lot of hardwork and rehabilitation, Forer said he’s ready to go when the season opens in late August.
“Thanks to all of the therapy I’ve done and stuff, I’m stronger,” Forer said. “I’m confident on it now again. I should be able to play in all of the games this year.”
That’s why Forer was happy with the decision the MSHSL made in early August.
“For awhile, we weren’t really sure what was going to happen with it,” Forer said. “I kept hoping, and I’m still hoping that it keeps moving forward. I felt better knowing that I could start doing stuff.
“At least I could get active again. I get to do stuff with the the teams, and see everyone again.”
Even though the coronavirus had everyone down in the dumps, Forer tried to stay as positive as he could, which, in turn, helped him get that knee better.
“Just the thought of wanting to get better kept me motivated,” Forer said. “I’m getting stronger from it. My main motivation was to be better and come back.”
According to Forer, the team will have to wear masks on the bench during games, and the Bluejackets will get 11 games, but he’s not sure how many of those games will be at home or on the road.
That doesn’t really matter to Forer as long as he’s healthy and ready to play. He hurt the knee in early November of 2019, at basketball practice.
“I’m excited to be able to play again,” Forer said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”
The ability to compete has also been a blessing for two members of the Hibbing girls swimming team — Geli Stenson and Meghan Savage.
The Bluejackets didn’t hit the pool until Tuesday, but they had COVID-19 talks on Monday.
According to Stenson, the swimmers will have to keep their masks on and stay as socially distant as possible. There will be no locker room use.
There’s also some random rules like not being able to go into the pool head first.
“We have to sit and slide in,” Stenson said. “We’re not sure about the meets yet.”
The Bluejackets will have seven dual meets, with six of those being at home. There will be no Hibbing Invite this season.
“That’s disappointing because the meets are the fun part for me, but at least we still have a couple of meets to look forward to,”Stenson said. “It’s nice that we’re able to come back and be able to have a season.
“It’s going to be difficult. We won’t have as many options as last year. It’ll be difficult, but it’s nice we’re having a season this year.”
Stenson never wavered in her hope that a 2020 season wouldn’t happen.
“We all hoped we’d have a season even if it wasn’t going to be a regular season,” Stenson said. “It’s better that we’re able to get into the pool. We’re all a little bit disappointed, but we’ll make it through the year.”
To that extent, even with all of the uncertainty, Stenson still worked out during the summer.
“I did swim on my own, and I ran,” Stenson said. “I did some workouts at home, lifted. I tried to stay in shape as much as possible. When we hit the water, that feeling is going to be different.
“We’re not all allowed in the water at the same time. We’ll try a different method of training, so we’ll use this year as practice to see what ways will help us next year. We’re exploring more options than usual.”
Hibbing senior Meghan Savage is just happy to be having a season.
“I want to swim,” Savage said. “At the meeting, we talked about staying positive, and we’re going to try a lot of different stuff this year.”
Savage tried to stay in the best shape possible as well.
“I walked a lot and I biked with my dad,” Savage said. “I also lifted. I always thought that we were going to have a season even though it wasn’t going to be the same. I knew we were going to do something, but we didn’t know what.
“I like having our big meets, True Team and having the chance to go to state, but at least we still get the chance to do something,” Savage said.
Bluejacket senior Shelby Hughes wasn’t exactly sure what was going to happen.
“I was sad about it and disappointed because this was my last year, and maybe we wouldn’t have it,” Hughes said. “At least we’re having a season. That’s better than nothing.”
Hughes, like her teammates, did work out during the offseason just in case a season was in the cards.
“I would go and run, or I would workout in my garage,” Hughes said. “We had dryland here in the pen for swimmers to attend. It prepared me somewhat, but it wasn’t the best. We couldn’t get into the pool.
“The pool was the best option, but we weren’t able to do that. Once we hit the water, it’ll be hard. We haven’t been in there since last year. It’s going to feel different.”
Hughes is one of three seniors, along with Savage and Maddy Clusiau.
They will have to guide this team through this odd season of only seven meets, but it beats the alternative.
“It’s just dual meets, so we’ll try our best at them,” Hughes said. “
On the tennis scene, Hibbing coach Gary Conda was prepared with his thermometer, taking everyone’s temperature as they entered the court.
Junior Megan Bussey will take that because she wasn’t sure if there was going to be a season or not.
“I didn’t think we were going to, but I was hoping to,” Bussey said. “I went to summer tennis every day, and I came to the courts and hit a lot with my friends. I am happy and excited about this season to start.
“I was looking forward to being back with my friends and Gary as our coach.”
According to Bussey, the Bluejackets are only allowed to have two matches a week. Hibbing has 10 matches scheduled, but they can increase that to 11.
“There’s not many, but it’s better than nothing,” Bussey said. “I’m excited to have a season.”
As is senior Maddie Rewertz.
“I was concerned about not having a fall season, but I didn’t know what to expect,” Rewertz said. “I thought this would all be over with, but when I heard we could have a season, I was excited.
“At least I have some normalcy in my life this fall. Having only 11 matches stinks, but at least we get it.”
Rewertz said she didn’t do any summer tennis, so she’s interested in seeing how things go as the season unwinds.
“I was busy with working, so I’m excited but nervous,” Rewertz said. “I didn’t do much of hockey or tennis. I’m a little shaky, but I’m having fun, and hopefully, I do well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.