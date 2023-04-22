MOUNTAIN IRON—Returning all but two of their starters from a year ago, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team knows the game well.
Bringing in that level of experience into 2023, the Rangers are hoping to execute and take the next step forward in their fourth year under head coach Jesse White.
The Rangers will miss starting third base Maleah Milton, but the seven returning players in seniors as well as a couple of fresh faces should keep the ship moving at a good pace according to White.
Returning are seniors Elle Otto, Sam Hoff and Alix Swanson, juniors Isabelle Mattson, Jersey Yernatich and Desi Milton and sophomore leadoff hitter Colie Otto.
“The majority of this group of girls have been with the program since the sixth grade playing every spring and summer for me,” White said. “I’ve coached them at every level from 12U in the summer to the junior high and junior varsity levels and now the varsity level in the spring.
“They bring a lot of experience to the lineup playing in a lot of different sports. They know the game well. Otto, Hoff and Mattson have a lot of power at the plate and are great hitters. Together with Milton and Swanson they all hit over .300 last year. Mattson, Milton and Colie Otto are great baserunners who bring a lot of speed to the table.”
Two sophomores should also make impacts in Natalie Bergman and Kylee Renzaglia. Bergman will get her first crack at varsity softball after playing at the JV level a year ago after open enrolling to MI-B. Renzaglia will be a jack of all trades for the Rangers.
“Natalie’s an all-around excellent athlete who brings a new dynamic to the team. Kylee has been with the program since the 5th grade and loves the game. She pitches, plays shortstop. Just another smart, excellent player for us. She led us on the mound last summer.”
A number of other players could find themselves on the field as well if they prove to be the right fit.
“We are also looking for a few younger girls to step up including a new player who joined us last summer and fits in really well at any number of positions, freshman Nevaeh Locken. We also have sophomore Jordan Lommel, who is a great utility player for us, junior Libby Overbye is back after a year off, and a couple eighth graders making a push for a spot on the varsity.
“We have a lot of young talent that could find a role on the varsity before the season is over.”
Looking at the positives the team brings, White says the energy levels within the team are high considering the experience they return.
“First, there’s a lot of enthusiasm throughout the program. Second, we are bringing a lot of experience and knowledge of the game to the field. These girls have been playing together forever.
“We try to play as many games as we can every summer and try to enter at least one high level tournament somewhere in the state each June or July just to get a taste of what it’s like to play against some of the best travel teams in the state. We learn something with every inning and every pitch that I hope translates to success this season.”
But just because they have the experience in their pocket doesn’t mean winning games will be easy.
“Last year we lost more games than we should have because too often we couldn’t get timely hitting when we needed it or we didn’t finish games strong against teams we should have beat.
“We also had a lot of uncharacteristic miscues on defense. So we know what our weaknesses have been, and we’ve been working since last summer to fix them. It may sound cliché, but the bottom line is we have to play solid defense, throw strikes and do our jobs at the plate. If it all comes together, we will be successful.”
Working with only one pitcher at the varsity level last year, White says there are three and maybe even four this year that could all see time in the circle. Instead of one player being forced to work out of a jam, there are other arms they could use to find a solution.
“Last season another one of our weaknesses was we gave up too many walks and walks lead to runs. We only had one pitcher we could count on consistently so there weren’t a lot of moves I could make if she got in trouble. This year we have three—and potentially four—pitchers who can all come in and contribute, so that could be an advantage for us.”
One thing is clear: The team believes the pieces are there for something special.
“I really believe that if we play to our potential, we can challenge for a section title. The pieces are there, we just need to put it all together. My players feel the same. There’s been a lot of positivity and hard work in the gyms this spring. The girls are feeling confident.”
As they aim for a 7A title, White and the Rangers know their work is cut out for them.
“There are a lot of good teams in Section 7A so getting to a championship is going to be a challenge for us all. There are eight or nine teams that can all lay claim to being the best in the section and you couldn’t argue that they aren’t.” White said.
“In fact, there aren’t too many teams on the schedule that you can look at and say, ‘oh, that’s an easy win.’ It’s going to be an interesting season.”
