Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Lindsay Olin races out of the box trying to beat out a bunt in a game earlier this month against Silver Bay in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer

MOUNTAIN IRON—Returning all but two of their starters from a year ago, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team knows the game well.

Bringing in that level of experience into 2023, the Rangers are hoping to execute and take the next step forward in their fourth year under head coach Jesse White.

