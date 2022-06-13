COOK — The North Woods girls’ golf team will lean on an experienced trio of golfers as they look to tackle Pebble Creek in Becker at the Class A State Golf Championships.
Sophomore Tori Olson and seniors Morgan Burnett and Haley Bogdan all have state tournament experience and Grizzlies head coach Kandi Olson expects those three to help the other golfers on the team settle in over the next two days.
“We’ve had some great mentorship from the more experienced players,” Olson said. “I think those coming into it new can know what to expect and be better prepared. The state tournament experience from Tori, Morgan and Haley will only benefit them on the course.”
Olson, Burnett and Bogdan will be joined by sophomore Madison Dantes and senior Abbigail Shuster on the state team.
The Grizzlies captured the Section 7A title way back on May 25, easily clearing first place by 52 strokes after the second day at the Virginia Golf Course. On her team’s performance at sections, Olson said the total team effort allowed them to come out on top.
“We knew that we were going to have to play well as a team. We also knew that we had to rely on everyone to score well each day. You don’t know who's going to be your top four and which scores you’ll end up using. I feel like our team really came together well over those two days and really helped us earn this state tournament berth.”
Having nearly three weeks between sections and state, Olson says the team has been thankful for good weather conditions that they didn’t get to enjoy throughout the regular season.
“The girls were excited to actually have some good golf weather to practice in. I feel like most of them have been dedicated and put in a lot of time during the break.
“Our kids went into sections pretty exhausted and frustrated by the conditions they had to play in leading up to it. Having to squeeze in so many rounds in such little time was difficult so I think the three weeks in between sections and state have given them time to breathe and work on things that they couldn’t work on during the season. They really didn’t get much chance to practice before so this has been their best opportunity so far to iron some things out.”
The Grizzlies will need to contend with some challenging holes and fast greens at Pebble Creek. More pressing, however, is that the temperature is likely to reach the mid-90s in Becker today before cooling off somewhat on Wednesday.
“The heat is going to be our biggest challenge I think. It’s going to be pretty hot that first day and we haven’t played in weather like that anywhere else lately. We’ll definitely have to be aware of the girls’ well-being throughout the whole trip. Hydrating like crazio prior to that first really hot day will be key. We just have to make sure their bodies are ready for this. They’ve played a lot of 18-hole rounds between sections and state so, physically, they should be ready to handle it.”
As a team, Olson wants her team to put down their best two rounds of the year, but ultimately, come away with a positive experience regardless of the score.
“I think we know that we can be competitive down there if we all play our best game. However, we also look at it with the eyes of wanting to go down and just have fun and bring back some good memories. Having a good experience and taking away some important lessons from it can be important.”
Individually, Olson hopes her three more experienced golfers can improve compared to their last visits to state while the newer golfers take it in for the first time.
“Tori has been working really hard during this break and I know she’s definitely hoping to move up in the rankings this year. Morgan and Haley have been there too and they definitely want to improve and finish out their careers strong. I can see that happening just by their work ethic alone.
“I’m also excited to see how Madison and Abby perform and how they play. I think as a team, we’re going to have a great experience. It’s still golf season but I think they’re ready to have a lot of fun. They all want to go out with a bang.”
Opening tee time for the Class A Girls’ State Meet is set for 12 p.m. today in Becker.
