Rock Ridge tennis player Lydia Delich poses on the Virginia courts Monday afternoon.

 Mark Sauer

MINNEAPOLIS — Five years ago, Lydia Delich was the youngest tennis player competing at the state tournament.

As a seventh grader, she took to the court with plenty of nerves and couldn’t really let loose like she had hoped. Now, returning to state for the fifth time, the Rock Ridge senior hopes to play a more relaxed game in her final trip to the big dance.

