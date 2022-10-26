MINNEAPOLIS — Five years ago, Lydia Delich was the youngest tennis player competing at the state tournament.
As a seventh grader, she took to the court with plenty of nerves and couldn’t really let loose like she had hoped. Now, returning to state for the fifth time, the Rock Ridge senior hopes to play a more relaxed game in her final trip to the big dance.
As the Section 7AA singles runner-up, Delich punched her ticket to state last week. She’lll open her state tournament run today against Thief River Falls senior Brooklyn Broadwell at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Despite not knowing much about her opponent, Delich is excited for another chance to play some of the best competition in the state and hopes to make her last state tournament a memorable one.
“I’m excited to go down and play some more people I’ve never seen before,” Delich said at practice earlier this week. “I want to go out playing my best and I think it’ll be challenging. These girls will definitely be the best I’ve faced all year so hopefully I can go out and have fun and make it as far as I can.”
With a week between sections and state, Delich has put in plenty more time on the court and worked with local tennis coaches Jim Prittinen and Dave Gunderson to make any last minute corrections to her game.
“They’ve both been doing some drilling with me and they’ve helped out a lot. They pick up on the little things that I can work on before state. The little things can end up being some of the most important.”
Delich has also gotten plenty of match play under her belt as well in the last week in hopes of staying match ready.
“I’ve been playing with people every day to hopefully stay ready. There’s some good people I’ve been able to play here at the club that should help keep me sharp.”
Falling to Elk River’s Ava Nelson in the 7AA final, Delich put up a strong fight but couldn’t find a way to win. Despite the loss, that hasn’t deterred her from welcoming in even bigger challenges.
“I want to have that mindset at state where I’m prepared for everything so I definitely think it was good to play that girl from Elk River. She’s one of the best in the state so it’s a way to let me know how quickly I’m going to have to change my game down there.
“She’s one of the best so there’ll be people tougher than her but also some not as tough as her too.”
When it comes to her own game, Delich said she developed plenty of patience in her senior season as she adjusted to the new Class AA schedule.
“The competition level is so much higher than other years. I’m playing a lot of girls I’ve never seen before so I’ve had to be a little bit more patient this year than in the past. I’ve had to be patient but also step it up a bit at times to take on the tougher girls.
“Coming into the season, I was unsure how I’d do at first. I still had some bad matches but I was able to learn and grow from them. Once I had a few more matches played, I was pretty sure I could make it to state if I was playing my best.”
Earning a spot at state in her senior year, Delich said it’s starting to dawn on her that her high school tennis career is nearly at a close.
“It’s hitting me a little bit now. It’s my last season and my last year at state. It’s all the more reason to go down and have fun and play my hardest.”
With it being her fifth trip in five opportunities, it hasn’t hit her just yet how stellar her career has been.
“Going five-for-five, that’s really exciting. I didn’t have any expectations back then in seventh grade. I didn’t know what was going to happen throughout the years but I kept it going and I kept playing at that level. I’m happy I could still make it in my senior year.”
Heading down with her own cheering section in teammates Anna Beaudette, Julia Lindseth and Paige Maki, Delich says bringing more people along has always made the state experience more exciting.
“It’s been amazing to have them with me. I loved watching them play and I love when they cheer for me. Having them at state is always a big help when you’re playing someone new”
Stepping onto the courts today, Delich hopes those nerves from seventh grade are all pushed to the wayside.
“I was super nervous that first year even though I shouldn’t have been. I was the youngest girl at state and I knew a lot of people knew I was the young seventh grader there. I remember being scared to play all those seniors. Now I’m the senior and I’m older and I’ve seen a lot already. I’m more mature and I know how I need to play. I think that should help me out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.