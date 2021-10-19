EVELETH — Monday night marked Senior Night for the Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team. The Golden Bears seniors put on a show for the home crowd and walked over Two Harbors 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-15).
“I have been coaching volleyball in some capacity for many years and have never had a senior or junior group that has gelled like this group I have here,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Beth Bittmann said.
The Golden Bears raced out to a quick 7-3 lead in game one due to the serving of Emily Kemp. A pair of aces made it an 8-3 lead but the senior was not done.
She added two more ace serves to make it a 14-3 Eveleth-Gilbert lead and forced the Agates to take a time out.
The Golden Bears picked up another pair of points before the scoring run came to an end with an ace from the Agates’ Brette Peterson making it a 15-5 game.
The teams traded points until the Golden Bears picked up a pair of aces from McKendrick Landwer to put things at 21-11. From there, the Golden Bears never looked back and won the opener by 11 points.
“It was a good first game,” Bittmann said. “We did a lot of good things out there and that led to some nice scoring runs.”
Game two did not start well for Eveleth-Gilbert like the opener. The Agates took advantage of some sloppy Golden Bears net play and took a quick 5-2 lead.
Eveleth-Gilbert battled back and a Brooke Thyen ace serve made it a one point game. Following that, back-to-back aces from Joey Westby gave the Golden Bears a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the set.
“Our serving is still not what I like,” Bittmann said. “We are still working on it but it’s not where I want it to be.”
Eveleth-Gilbert would then take advantage of some sloppy Agates net play and coast to a 25-9 second game win.
The third game saw the Golden Bears race out to a 7-0 lead before the Agates could score a point. After scoring a pair, Bittmann cleared her bench and put her remaining players in the game.
“They work just as hard in practice and have earned the playing time,” Bittmann said. “When they were out there they battled.”
The Golden Bears fell behind 11-10 but that would be the last deficit they would face.
They took charge at the net and a pair of Jennie Krause aces made it a 22-14 game.
They collected three more points to end the match with a 25-15 win.
Emily Kemp led the way with 12 kills while Westby added six. Lauren Lautigar had 14 set assists and Thyen collected 10 digs. Krause ended the contest with six ace serves.
The Bears will open the Section 7AA playoffs next Wednesday and expect to host a game as a No. 3 seed. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
