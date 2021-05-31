CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School softball team is in an unfamiliar position.
The Bluestreaks are sitting as the No. 3 seeded team in the Section 7A Tournament, which begins today with the Bluestreaks taking on No. 6 seeded North Woods at 4:30 p.m. at Pergol Field.
This is the first time in a long time that Chisholm has been a top-four seed. The Bluesteaks earned it with an 8-7 record, and that is a result of the five seniors on the team — Sofie Anderson, Courtney Anderson, Kaija Gams, Emma DuChamp and Julianna Janezich.
“We didn’t get to play last year, so we didn’t know how this was going to shake out,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “We won a couple of games at the Iron Range Conference Tournament against some bigger schools.
“We’ve won more ball games this year than ever. My five seniors are a good group of kids. They’re all playing good ball. They know their roles, and they’re contributing. It’s definitely a team. We didn’t have any superstars.”
Which means Quirk got contributions out of everyone this season.
“One day it might be one player, then the next day, another player,” he said. “They’re doing a good job keeping that team concept intact. That’s helped us out.”
Some of that leadership has come in the pitcher’s circle with Sofie and Courtney.
“We’ve pitched both of them throughout the season,” Quirk said. “I’m planning on relying on Courtney as we begin the playoffs, but Sofie will be ready to come in if we need her. It works out to have a change-of-pace.
“I’m confident that they will make the other have to work for everything they get.”
Offensively, Quirk has seen more plate discipline this season, which has accounted for more runs.
“We’re not striking out as much,” Quirk said. “We’ve been able to hit throughout the lineup. We make the other team do their part defensively. We’ve been able to score runs.
“Limiting those strikeouts has helped us tremendously. It puts pressure on the other team. It’s easy to have mishaps on defense.”
Defensively, Quirk said his team has had better outfield play this year.
“We’ve been able to throw out some runners on the bases,” he said. “We hadn’t been good at that. Kaija does an excellent job behind the plate. She’s doing her job as a senior.
“She’s carrying a big role for us.”
As far as the Grizzlies go, North Woods (9-9) did beat the Bluestreaks 9-4 on May 27, so Chisholm will have to be ready to face a quality team.
“They’ve been on a roll lately,” Quirk said. “They’ve won three of their last four games, so they’re coming in red hot. By no means are we taking them for granted. We have to keep limiting the amount of negative things.
“We have to keep our strikeouts low, play stellar defense and not give extra outs. We’ve been good about that during some games, but in others, that’s crept up and been a problem.”
