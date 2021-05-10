HIBBING — When it comes to experience, the Rock Ridge High School boys tennis team has plenty of it.
That showed Monday when the Wolverines came to Hibbing and beat the Bluejackets 6-1 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Rock Ridge had six seniors in its lineup, whereas Hibbing only had one.
“Our age matters,” Rock Ridge coach Jeff Mauston said. “Gary has a nice young group of kids, and our kids are seasoned veterans. They played that way. At this time of the year, they better play that way or they will be cutting it short.
“Our No. 1 kid (Jared Delich) is out with a stress fracture, but Ryan played one singles. He hasn’t played singles in a long time, but he’s such a good player that he looked good.”
Even though Delich was out, Mauston had no qualms about putting Scherf at first singles. He usually plays doubles.
Scherf beat Isaac Hildenbrand 6-3, 6-2.
“In the first set, you could see his nerves,” Mauston said. “If you haven’t played there, you don’t know how to set the points up like maybe you should. He figured it out. He’s a smart kid.
“When you have a lot of older seniors they can make anybody look good. I was pleased.”
At third singles, Gavin Benz beat Tristen Babich 6-3, 6-1, and four singles, Jake Bradach downed Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0.
“The singles matches were closer than the scores,” Mauston said. “The Anderson boy has become a nice player. He’s solid. He pounded our guy today handily. That’s how it was the last time, but it was a little closer.
“He took care of our kid pretty good.”
By Anderson, Mauston is referring to Drew Anderson, who won Hibbing’s lone point with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jack Elliot at second singles. “Drew tends to play defense once in a while, and he’s good at it,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “He gets a lot of balls back, and he keeps it low. That kid likes to come in a lot, and that’s probably Drew’s best shot, a passing shot.
“He can lob or pass. He plays into his hands a little bit.”
Conda thought his singles players played well.
“We’re competing hard in the singles, but we couldn’t close the points out,” Conda said. “We were setting them up, then we’d get the finishing shot and find a way to miss it or hit it right back to them.
“There were a lot of positive things. We’re close.”
In doubles, Rock Ridge had the clean sweep with Sam Berlin and Jace Westerbur beating Jack Gabarid and Isaiah Hildenbrand 6-3, 6-2; Logan Bialke and Ryan Manninen downing Andrew Hendrickson and Benny Galli 6-0, 6-1; and Keegan Rudebusch and Chase Powell beating Gavin Schweiberg and Keaton Petrick 6-2, 6-1.
“We had to mix them all up because we had to move Ryan,” Mauston said. “They played great. We put a couple of younger kids in the lineup, and they played well with the older kids.
“Our doubles have always been the strength of Virginia tennis. That’s where we try to win our points, then sneak out one of the singles wins or more. That’s what we’ll have to do in the sections, sweep the doubles.”
Age got to Hibbing in the doubles matches.
“Doubles, we were overmatched there, but we had a big improvement,” Conda said. “Our No. 1 team played some fantastic points out there. Two and three, I thought they all competed well.
“No complaints.”
Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Ryan Scherf, RR, def. Isaac Hildenbrand 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Jack Elliot, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Gavin Benze, RR, def. Tristen Babich, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 — Jake Bradach, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Sam Berlin-Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Jack Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Logan Bialke-Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Andrew Hendrickson-Benny Galli, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Keegan Rudebusch-Chase Powell, RR, def. Gavin Schweiberger, Keaton Petrick, 6-2, 6-1.
Boy’s Golf
BIWABIK — The North Woods High School boys golf team captured first place at the Mesabi East Invite held Monday at Giant’s Ridge.
The Grizzlies scored a 348 for first, followed by Hibbing at 365. International Falls was third 371, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl fourth 373, Eveleth-Gilbert fifth 376 and Mesabi East sixth 403.
Sam Frazee of North Woods was the medalist with a 77. He was followed by Ty Laugen of the Giants (80) and Conner Willard of Hibbing (81).
Ian Olson of North Woods came in with an 85, followed by Myles Mason of the Broncos (87), Ian Mikulich of the Golden Bears (88), Eli Smith of North Woods (89), Mitchell Nemic of International Falls (91), Carter Orent of Eveleth-Gilbert (92) and Marco Pazelli of the Blue Devils (92).
Mesabi East head coach Jim James was pleased with Laugen's outing on a Giants team that is all new to the sport. Laugen, who also plays baseball, went 44-36 to card his 80.
James said the first goal for Laugen, who "strikes the ball well, was to break 90, which he did last week. The next goal was to break 80, which he almost did Monday.
Other Hibbing scores were Erick Sanborn 93, Nic Horvath 93, Mikael Andrican 98, Ryley Grunenwald 111 and Dawson Peterson 119.
