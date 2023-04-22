MOUNTAIN IRON—A year older and a year wiser, the Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team has reason to be excited.
Graduating just two players off of a team that lost only five games last year, Rangers head coach Ron Marinaro returns an experienced group of athletes that want to get outside and start playing games.
“We’ve got a couple positions to fill but we’ve got plenty of talent and plenty of athletes coming back this year,” Marinaro said. “We’ve got guys that are versatile and can play a number of different spots. We want to see where they’ll fit for us. The hard part is we haven’t been outside to see what works on the field yet. But not many teams have so we can’t worry about that.”
With no seniors on the team, Marinaro says a solid core of juniors that he’s coached for three years now will look to lead the team. Those players include Damian Tapio, Rylen Niska, colton Gallus and Brant Tiedeman.
“They’ve really grown. I feel we’ve improved every year with this group. Last year we put up a lot of runs, had good offense and good defense, and pitchers were starting and finishing games for us. It was a great improvement from the year before. In almost every part of the game, we’ve been growing stronger and stronger and I think this year we’re going to continue to do that.”
Even without any seniors, Marinaro wouldn’t call his team “young.” They may not be as old as other teams but they have experience.
“Everyone we have back this year has experience from last year. We don’t have any seniors to lose but we have two whole years with the group of guys we have right now. With that in mind it only makes sense that all of them, from the juniors to the sophomores and the freshmen are going to keep growing and find ways to win games.”
Niska, Tapio and Tiedeman will all be key in the Rangers pitching rotation, along with sophomore TJ DuChamp, who Marinaro says has stepped up to fill a need for the team.
“TJ filled in for me last year when we needed some innings. I put him in a tournament game last year to close a game for us and he got us some big outs and took care of business. He was only a freshman last year and I’m confident he can move up to a bigger role for us, either as a starter or a middle reliever. With the pitching staff we have right now, I think we can be a little bit confident in our pitching as a team. We have a good number of arms that are comfortable and experienced in an important role.”
Like most teams, time outside for the Rangers has been limited. Working away in the gym, Marinaro says MI-B is doing the work they can.
“It’s hard to get a good look at anything in the gym but we hit the batting cage hard and we do a lot of pitching. Those things we work on hard. It seems in the past that’s worked for us. Most teams are in the same situation when it comes to fielding and taking care of that with the weather. You’re not going to get the same look in a gym.
“Still, you can’t expect guys not to get a little bit anxious after so long in the gym. We have to do some things to keep it fun and keep them interested. We’re not always going to have two or two and a half hour practices.”
With that in mind, Marinaro hopes the Rangers can keep the momentum going and improve on last year.
“With the experience we have, I think these guys can take off from where we were last year. They have a lot of varsity playing time already. I think that helps us. You still gave to play games but I’m optimistic about where we stand.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.