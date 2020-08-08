AURORA – Eveleth-Gilbert came to play Saturday in their elimination against game against Cook County and came away with a 5-4 victory in the Senior Babe Ruth District Tournament in Aurora.
The win means E-G advanced to play the winner of Saturday night's game between Ely and Esko for the right to go to the finals on Sunday. The two night games were not complete as this edition went to press.
The Golden Bears got out to an early lead and never trailed. Solid pitching from starter Andrew Hakly and reliever Brandon Lind, along with seven hits and just two errors helped E-G take the must-win game.
“I thought the kids played well,'' said head coach Jamie Lindseth. “Andrew threw the ball very well. It was one of h is better outings that he's had this year.'' Hakly went 4 2/3 innings to notch the win, while Lind got the save.
E-G got things going in the bottom of the first when Bobby Lind reached on an error and Zach Lindseth made it to first on a fielder's choice. Brandon Lind stepped to the plate with two outs and smacked a double that plated Lindseth all the way from first for a 1-0 lead.
Hakley kept Cook County off the board until the top of the third when DJ Seidel doubled down the right field line and Ero Wallin's ground single later plated Seidel to notch things up 1-1 heading to the bottom of the inning.
E-G responded when Andrew Torrel singled down the third base line and Hakley connected for a single just past the third baseman. With runners on first and second, Zach Lindseth then doubled over the righ fielder's head, which allowed the Bears to take a 2-1 lead. Another runner was called out at home in a close play at the plate.
E-G added two more in the home half of the fourth after Bobby Lind's bloop single to center field scored two Golden Bears for a 4-1 advantage heading to the fifth.
Cook County scored two of their own in the fifth after taking a walk and Lucas Stadler's grounder plus an E-G error allowed one runner in.
That forced Hakly out of the game and Brandon Lind came on in relief.
Wallin closed out the CC scoring with a single to left field which brought in one and closed the deficit to 4-3.
The Golden Bears answered with Brandon Lind's double to left field. Courtesy runner Carter Mavec stole second and later went to third base. Carter Flannigan's sacrifice grounder then plated Mavec for a 5-3 lead and what would be the winning run.
Cook County had one more shot in the seventh and looked liked they might get something going.
Seidel walked, Stadler singled and Wallin's fielder's choice combined with an E-G throwing error allowed one CC runner to score and make it a 5-4 ball game.
That was all they could muster, though, as E-G closed wouldn't let any more runners score to seal the one-run victory.
Coach Lindseth said the close game was exactly what he expected.
He loves the fact that his team gets to play again, against either No. 1 seed Ely or Esko.
“I want a crack at either one of them. I don't really care.''
