INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- The Eveleth-Gilbert girls volleyball team traveled to International Falls Thursday night for their last game of the season and came away wth a 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-22) victory.
“The girls just stepped up to the plate and took it upon themselves’’ to overcome having three varsity players missing due to sickness, said head coach Beth Bittmann. “It was the best we’ve played this season thus far.’’
Cadyn Krmpotich and Lauren Lautigar led the way with 11 and 10 sets, respectively, while Brooke Thyen recorded six digs and five kills. Joey Westby, Afton Roberts and Ava Thompson each added five kills each.
Bittmann was impressed with her team’s defensive effort against the Bronco hitters. The girls were “spectacular’’ as they got touches on those big hits, she added.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of girls tonight.’’
Northeast Range 3,
North Woods 1
At Babbitt, Maizy Sundblad tallied 31 set assists and Hannah Reichensperger put down 27 kills to go with 20 digs to help lead Northeast Range to a 3-1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-15) victory over North Woods,
Audrey Anderson added 12 digs for the Nighthawks, Natalie Nelmark hit for six kills, Sundblad added five ace serves and Reichensperger scored five blocks.
The Grizzlies were led by Addy Hartway with 18 digs, while Morgan Burnett recorded 17 set assists. Tori Olson also served up six ace serves, while Hannah Kinsey, Karah Scofield and Zoe Trip each put down five kills.
Greenway 3,
Duluth East 0
At Coleraine, Claire Vekich put down 14 kills and tallied nine digs to lead Greenway past Duluth East, 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-17).
Lexi Hammer put together 36 set assists, while Bri Miller had eight kills and Ellie Vekich dug up 10 volleyballs to aid the Raiders victory.
The Greyhounds were paced by Rylee Stevens with nine set assists, Riley Thoreson with four kills and five digs, Emily Monahan with two kills and two blocks, and Ashlyn Ring with three blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.