VIRGINIA — As Virginia jumped out to a 19-9 lead over Eveleth-Gilbert, it looked like the Blue Devils might continue their seven-year streak of beating the rival Bears.
Eveleth-Gilbert wasn’t going to let that happen this year as the visitors rallied for a 63-57 victory at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
“It was good to see them both as leaders and teammates just come together’’ to end the streak, E-G head coach Adam Roen said.
The Bears were led by point guard and floor general Carter Mavec with 20 points and a strong inside game led by Will Bittmann, Jake Sickel and Carter Flannigan.
Down by 10 points early in the game, Eveleth-Gilbert took back the momentum and went on an 18-5 run of their own, which included 15 straight at one point.
The Bears were paced by Josh Creeer-Oberstar, Sickle, Mavec and Bittmann to take a 27-24 lead into halftime as the Devils couldn’t buy a basket during that stretch.
Roen said his club came out really flat, while Virginia was hot. The Bears’ leader decided against calling a timeout and let his guys figure things out. They did just that and Roen was proud of how they chipped away at the lead and took control of the contest.
Down just three points, Virginia tied things up on a Logan Nordby 3-pointer to start the second half.
With Sickel and Bittmann showing their skills down low and Mavec driving to the basket, Eveleth-Gilbert maintained a small lead for much of the second half.
However, Virginia’s Mason Carlson kept the Blue Devils in the game with 18 of his 25 points coming in the second half. He also got his teammates involved as the Bears continued to hold a three- or five-point lead.
Carlson and Ethan Hanover offset shots by Flannigan and Creer-Oberstar as the E-G lead narrowed to 55-53.
Virginia managed to take back the lead briefly (55-54) on a pair of Jack Toman free throws and again on a bucket by Carlson (57-56).
However, Mavec and Flannigan responded to regain the lead at 58-57 and hold Virginia scoreless for the last two minutes of the 63-57 victory. The Bears sealed the win with a fast break layup from Mavec and free throws from both Mavec and Sickel.
For the first time since 2014, E-G was making the key baskets and defensive plays against rival Virginia.
“It always helps when you can get a steal here and there and kill some clock or get a steal and get an easy layup out of it,’’ Roen said.
When Virginia retook the lead, he said his Bears were not feeding the post well enough and relied on the long shot.
Eveleth-Gilbert responded with gusto in the game filled with a rollercoaster of emotions.
“We went back to what we do well, which is move the ball and mix up the shots,’’ Roen said. ”Ultimately what we were hoping for was to get back into our routine of doing what we needed to do. So often we were getting into what they wanted. It was a little bit more of a challenge for our guys to control it and do it our way instead.’’
Sixth man Flannigan again played a key role for the Bears.
“He’s a great ball player and we’re happy to have him for sure. He’s carrying us these last couple games when we need him,’’ Roen said.
Virginia head coach Derek Aho said his team didn’t attack the basket after they started missing 3-pointers.
“Once we started missing shots, we settled on those shots. We didn’t try to attack. We were still shooting threes even though they weren't going in.’’
With Bittmann and the Bears controlling the boards, Aho encouraged his players to speed up the pace of the game, but it didn’t come to be. “We didn’t move the ball. We didn’t attack the seams.’’
Sickel ended the game with 13 points, while Bittmann dropped in a dozen.
Beside Mason’s 25, Nick Peters put in nine for the devils and Logan Nordby added eight.
The Golden Bears (6-1) host Lakeview Christian, while Virginia (2-4) hosts Duluth Marshall, both on Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 27 36 — 63
Virginia 24 33 — 57
E-G: Carter Mavec 20, AJ Roen 3, Carter Flannigan 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 7, Jake Sickel 13, Will Bittmann 12. 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1, Creer-Oberstar 1, Sickle 2. Free throws: 5-12. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Dylan Johnson 3, Logan Nordby 8, Nick Peters 9, Dan Squires 2, Jack Toman 7, Mason Carlson 25, Ethan Hanover 3. 3-pointers: Johnson 1, Nordby 2, Peters 2, Toman 1, Carlson 3. Free throws: 5-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Toman.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Proctor 57
Mesabi East 35
At Aurora, Proctor got out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back in a 57-35 road win against Mesabi East.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket early on,’’ Giants head coach Chris Whiting said. Mesabi East did cut the lead to nine by halftime but couldn’t make any real dents in the lead in the second half.
The Rails defense also came up big as they held Mesabi East’s Hannah Hannuksela to six points.
“They handled Hannah pretty well tonight,’’ Whiting said. “They did a good job.’’
The Giants (3-5) host Chisholm on Thursday. Proctor (6-3) host Moose Lake/Willow River next Tuesday.
Proctor 26 31 — 57
Mesabi East 17 18 — 35
Proctor: Jess Haedrick 9, Courtney Werner 2, Beth Swanson 2, Hope Carlson 8, Sydnee Yost 2, Ava Giswold 4, Josie Maahs 8, Hallie Evans 6, Gabby Jauhola 3, Payton Rodberg 13. 3-pointers: Giswold 1. Free throws: 6-14. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 2, Alexa Fossil 5, Lexi Highland 5, Hannah Hannuksela 6, Kora Forsline 7, Stevie Hakala 6, Elli Theel 2, Maija Hill 2. 3-pointers: Highland 1, Hakala 2. Free throws: 8-9. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 70
Northeast Range 23
At Cook, North Woods rolled past Northeast Range, 70-23, to improve to 3-3 on the season.
The Nighthawks fell to 1-3. Further information was not immediately available.
