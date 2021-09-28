GRAND RAPIDS — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team earned a 6-1 win over 7AA opponent Grand Rapids/Greenway Monday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
The Golden Bears swept the doubles and picked up wins in three of four singles matches to earn the convincing win. The Lightning found their lone win of the day at second singles.
At first singles, Lydia Delich defeated GRG’s Emily Hill in quick fashion, not dropping a game 6-0, 6-0.
Katelyn Torrel fell in her second singles match with Franzi Teichman earning the straight sets win for the Lightning, 6-3, 6-2. E-G got back to their winning ways at third singles with Julia Lindseth defeating Caroline Ahcan in short order, 6-0, 6-0. Finally at No. 4 singles, Mayme Scott battled through a tough first set but managed to get the win over GRG’s Mercy Bischoff in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-1.
In doubles, Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young took care of business at first doubles, picking up the win over GRG’s Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6. At second doubles, Ayla Troutwine and Hanna Beldo picked up a win for the Golden Bears, defeating Hannah Lafrenier and Molly Pierce in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Finally at No. 3 doubles, Alyssa Grahek and Alex Flannigan needed three sets of their own to pick up a point for E-G, but finished strong with a 2-6, 6-4 7-6(4) win over the Lightning’s Taylor Skelly and Addi Linder.
The Golden Bears played host to Hibbing on Tuesday and will close out their regular season on Monday in Crosby-Ironton.
VOLLEYBALL
North Woods 3,
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
At Cook, the North Woods volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over visiting Littlefork-Big Falls Monday night.
Abbigail Shuster led the way with nine kills. Morgan Burnett had 15 aces, four kills and 22 set assists.
Angeline Lilya finished with five aces and three kills, Addy HArtway had three kills, Helen Koch finished with six kills and two aces and Skyler Yernatich tallied four kills and nine digs.
North Woods will be back on the court on Thursday when they host Northeast Range.
