CLOQUET — Being two of the last four unbeaten teams left in the Section 7AA softball tournament, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas expected a hard fought battle between her No. 3 Golden Bears and the No. 2 Esko Eskomos on Thursday.
And with her team up 3-0, the Eskomos loaded up the bases in the bottom of the seventh and had the winning run at the plate with two outs, threatening to take the game at the last second. At no point, however, was Dundas worried as pitcher Lydia Delich got Esko pitcher Amber Carlblom to fly out to left to end the game with the 3-0 lead intact.
“It always seems like something like that happens,” Dundas said about the late-game dramatics. “But there wasn’t a second where I was worried about our girls. Yeah, you have the winning run at the plate, but I wasn’t worried because this is not the same team that played two or three weeks ago. Nothing was stopping them and I’m so very proud of how they did.”
In a game between two very talented teams, all it took was a single three-run inning from the Bears to decide the outcome. After Carlblom stopped the Bears with a runner on third in the top of the first and Delich struck out the first three she saw in the bottom of the first, Eveleth-Gilbert came back up to bat and strung together exactly what they needed to get ahead.
Alex Flannigan reached on a leadoff error charged to the Esko third baseman. She advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and was quickly brought home when No. 7 hitter Brooklyn Smith smashed a triple to right field to put the Bears ahead 1-0.
Taylor Morley at the plate, the Eskomos opted to let another run score when they tried to throw out Morley at first from third. The ball was bobbled by the first baseman, however, and Morley reached safely, putting Eveleth-Gilbert up 2-0 with only one out still.
After a flyout to left from Joey Westby, Morley stole her way to second and came home to score on an RBI single to center-right from Delich to make it a 3-0 game. The Bears managed to move Delich’s courtesy runner Maggie Koskela to third, but Carlblom ended the threat to keep the score where it was.
That inning was all Eveleth-Gilbert needed but both teams did threaten to score throughout. In the bottom of the third, the Eskomos got a runner on third with one out and looked to get on the board when No. 1 hitter Avery Kluklinski fired one to E-G shortstop Brooke Thyen. Thyen tossed a laser to Smith behind the plate, who tagged out the runner to keep the shutout going.
Solid defense plays highlighted the Golden Bears’ day in their win over Esko and their earlier 5-1 victory over Aitkin. With the Bears holding the Eskomos scoreless for the first time this year, Dundas said it was a sign of how much focus the team had put on defense all season long.
“It’s one thing we hit really hard this year. We wanted to make sure the fundamentals were there. Pick it up, look in and throw the ball. Look in, go to one, get the lead runner. We’ve worked on quick feet and knowing where the play goes and that goes back to our senior leadership. They’re always talking and calling out the plays and they’ve done so much for us in that regard.
“In the past, mistakes would have eaten us up and caused things to snowball. One mistake turns into two or three and then you give up six runs in an inning. That’s not something this team was going to let happen today.”
Holding their lead into the bottom of the seventh, Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed the first out easily with a routine play from the second baseman to first. Mikayli Marciulionis spiced things up, however, with a double to center to put herself in scoring position.
The Golden Bears got their second out when No. 9 hitter Raegen Olson knocked one off Delich to center, but center fielder Joey Westby came in with the running catch to get the out and potentially save a run.
Just one out away from the end, the top of the lineup was now up for the Eskomos with Kuklinski hoping to get on base. Delich and the strike zone didn’t agree with each other, as she walked Kuklinski as well as No. 2 hitter Bailey Plante in succession to load things up.
Dundas took a trip to the circle after that and allowed things to calm down a bit before Delich faced off Carlblom, the would-be winning run at the plate.
It took a few pitches, but eventually Carlblom took one that sailed into left field where Morley was there for the easy grab, ending the game in favor of the Bears.
Pitching seven innings earlier in the day against Aitkin and another complete game against the Eskomos, Dundas said Delich could not have had a better day in the circle.
“I came into today with two great, fantastic pitchers in Lydia and Taylor,” Dundas said. “The gameplan was a little different but as long as Lydia was rolling we would let her roll and boy was she rolling. Even in that last inning, they got the pressure on with two outs and the top of their order was at the plate and Lydia was completely fine. That’s her experienced side coming out to keep the game under control. She could fight through that.
“When I walked out there to talk to her, it had nothing to do with needing to talk to her. It was about taking a quick timeout, letting our girls regroup and have some of that momentum come back in our favor and that’s all it was. It was strategy but Lydia was fine the whole time.”
Despite owning a 13-9 to win over the Eskomos from early in the season, Esko managed to secure a higher seed than the Bears. Dundas said, however, that it didn’t feel like her team had anything to prove concerning the lower seed.
“The kids were just focused on coming in and playing our softball game. And if we play our game, we’re pretty dang good. We play our game, execute our defense and have good at bats. Yeah, we only scored three runs but we had base people on and I think we only struck out three times over the entire day and that’s excellent.”
With the win, the Golden Bears move into Tuesday’s section semifinals where they’ll take on top-seeded Proctor, the only other unbeaten team left in the double-elimination tournament. Guaranteed at least third place when all is said and done, Dundas said this is possibly the best performing team she’s had during her time with E-G.
“I don’t know that we’ve gone into next Tuesday undefeated in any of the years I’ve been here. We’ve always come in one game down and it’s great to know that’s not the case this season. There’s still great teams alive right now. You can’t count out Esko or Rush City and Proctor has had a heck of a season but it’s nice knowing you have at least two more games and the ultimate goal is one step closer.”
The Golden Bears will take on Proctor at 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. Should they win, they’ll be in Thursday’s section championship game. Should they lose, they’ll play an elimination game immediately following the game with the Rails.
7A Softball Tournament
Cherry 7,
Ely 0
At Grand Rapids, the Ely softball team fell into the elimination bracket on Thursday after a 7-0 loss to Cherry behind the arm of Lauren Staples.
Staples finished the game with 14 strikeouts and surrendered just three hits in the win over the Timberwolves.
Hailey Greenly led the way for the Tigers with three hits. Staples and Claire Cushman finished with two hits each.
For Ely, Charly Flom, Raven Sainio and Kate Coughlin each collected a hit.
North Woods 13,
Ely 10
At Grand Rapids, Ely saw their season come to an end on Thursday, falling to North Woods 13-10 in an elimination game in Grand Rapids.
Evelyn Brodeen collected four hits to lead the Grizzlies. River Cheney and Lauren Burnett had a pair of hits each.
Clare Thomas and Kate Coughlin led for Ely with four hits each.
