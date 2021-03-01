EVELETH — While the Golden Bears and the fans at Monday’s game may have been focused on Elli Jankila scoring her 1,000th career point, the Eveleth-Gilbert senior was concentrating on winning a basketball game.
Jankila and the Bears did just that as they held off Moose Lake/Willow River 67-60 to improve to 9-5 on the season.
Along the way, Jankila pulled down rebound after rebound and handed out numerous assists to help lead the team to victory.
Her 1,000th point came with just 1:00 on the clock and it basically put the game out of reach at 67-60.
Was Jankila worried about getting her 1,000th career point with fans in the stands holding up how many points she had left to hit the milestone?
“I wasn't worried about getting it. I figured if I didn’t get it this game, I would get it in one of the upcoming games. All I wanted to do was win tonight.’’
The Golden Bears had the lead from the early stages as Lydia Delich, Jankila, Anna Westby and Cadyn Krmpotich all hit shots.
Krmpotich (18 points for the game) continued her hot play with four straight baskets for the Bears, which extended the lead to 14-8.
Jankila got in on the act down low and at the free throw line, while Morgan Marks knocked down a three-pointer and Westby connected for a reverse layup to make it 28-14.
The Rebels’ standout Natalie Mikrot was held in check for most of the first half before knocking down two shots from long range late in the stanza that cut the halftime lead to 30-22.
It turns out Mikrot was just getting started. She had 12 in the first half and exploded for 22 in the second half.
“Mikrot, we knew she was a handful. She’s a heck of a player and she showed it tonight even with the defense that was on her. She kept them in the game as it went along,’’ E-G head coach Karwin Marks said.
Mikrot was warming up, while Krmpotich and Jankila continued to fuel the Golden Bears attack. Krmpotich accounted for a block, a steal and a trio of baskets as E-G grabbed a 41-27 lead on an Amara Wilco three-pointer.
Mikrot answered with five of the next seven baskets and the lead was down to 45-38.
Jankila proceeded to knock down a singleton and a driving basket before Wilcox scored five points of her own to keep the cushion comfortable at 53-43.
Mikrot wasn’t done and she kept bringing the Rebels back, along with the help of Maci Kukuk. Mikrot’s final basket cut the lead to 61-58, but Delich continued to score with a jumper and a fast break layup, which made it 65-58. The Rebels could only muster one more basket as Jankila and the Bears put the game away.
What was the difference at the end?
“I just think we took care of the ball really well,’’ Jankila said.
“They made a few runs, but we got out to a decent lead in the first half and we kind of just were able to keep that lead,’’ Mark said. “We haven’t responded too well this season. We haven’t been able to put two halves together a lot of times. We’re a one half team. Tonight I think they responded really well.’’
Seeing Jankila get her 1,000th career point on Senior Night at such a critical part of the game pleased Marks.
“That was huge. It was a great night. She deserves it. She’s a great kid.’’
The assists Jankila handed out showed character, the coach added. “She cared more about the team winning than scoring that. It showed in the way she played.’’
Asked about her 1,000 career point after the game, Jankila said, “It’s a big accomplishment for me, especially since I’ve been working toward it since my freshman year.’’
The victory gave E-G nine wins, which puts them one win from securing a winning season, which is one of the team’s goals.
“Our biggest goal is to have a winning season and step up to get a home playoff game,’’ Jankila said.
Marks said all of the girls stepped up hitting big shots when they were needed and running the team really well.
Morgan Marks “had the task of taking on Mikrot when we switched to a man defense at the end. That really slowed her down,’’ coach Marks said. Delich, Wilcox, Krmpotich and the entire squad had that complete game they were looking for, he added. “They played good team basketball tonight.’’
E-G (9-5) hosts Northeast Range Tuesday.
MLWR 22 38 — 60
E-G 30 37 — 67
MLWR: Grace Stephenson 2, Lilly Petty 2, Carmen Hoffman 2, Natalie Mikrot 34, Maci Kukuk 7, Kelli Granquist 4, Monica Mikrot 2, Ella Rhoades 5, Emily Bohnsack 2. 3-pointers: Mikrot 3, Kukuk 1. Free throws: 12-14. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 14, Amara Wilcox 9, Morgan Marks 3, Elli Jankila 19, Cadyn Krmpotich 18. 3-pointers: Wilcox 2, Marks 1. Free throws: 6-16. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 76,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73
At Mountain Iron, Isaac Asuma poured in 33 points to pace Cherry to a 76-73 road victory over the Rangers.
Asuma was aided by Andrew Staples with 15 points and Mason Perkovich with 12 as the Tigers led by about 10 points for most of the game.
While the Cherry offense was solid, the defense was tough, as well. Nikolas Jesch led the Rangers with 23 points, while leading scorer Asher Zubich was limited to 13 points.
MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said Cherry’s box and one defense against Zubich made his team do things differently. They did some nice things at times, but not consistently enough, he added.
Buffetta added the game was close until the Tigers had a burst at the end of the first half, which proved to be the difference.
Asuma was a key force all night long.
“He’s a pretty legit freshman player. That’s for sure,’’ Buffetta said. “He knows how to play the game and gets his teammates involved. If not, he is able to finish at the rim.’’
MI-B (5-7) plays at Chisholm Friday, while Cherry (9-3) hosts Deer River Tuesday.
Cherry 37 39 — 76
MI-B 27 46 — 73
Cherry: Andrew Staples 15, Isaac Asuma 33, Noah Asuma 2, Sam Serna 8, Kaleb Rinerson 6, Mason Perkovich 12. 3-pointers: Staples 1, Serna 1. Free throws: 13-22. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Braylen Keith 5, Asher Zubich 13, Cooper Salinas 5, Mason Clines 10, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Josh Holmes 7, Nikolas Jesch 23, Braxton Negen 8. 3-pointers: Holmes 1, Jesch 3, Negen 2. Free throws: 5-11. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Clines.
North Woods 87,
Lakeview Christian 39
At Cotton, Darius Goggleye led all scorers with 25 points as North Woods dominated Lakeview Christian Monday, 87-39.
The Grizzlies’ TJ Chiabotti also dropped in 22 points in the victory and Sean Morrison chipped in with 10.
Lakeview Christian was led by Lance Puffer with 14 points and Matthew Wright with 11.
North Woods (9-3) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday.
N. Woods 54 33 — 87
LCA 19 20 — 39
NW: Darius Goggleye 25, Jared Chiabotti 8, TJ Chiabotti 22, Davis Kleppe 6, Brenden Chiabotti 6, Jonah Burnett 4, Jake Panichi 4, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 10. 3-pointers: Kleppe 2. Free throws: 9-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
LCA: Landon Puffer 5, Lance Puffer 14, Matthew Wright 11, Joe Franzen 2, Anders Esty 2, Jack Safstrom 1, Andrew Wright 2, Josh Johnson 2. 3-pointers: Landon Puffer 1, Lance Puffer 2, M. Wright 1. Free throws: 7-15. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork 63,
Hill City 55
At Bigfork, Jared Lovdahl dropped in 29 points and Jhace Pearson added 11 as the Huskies knocked off Hill City, 63-55.
The Huskies got out to a 29-23 halftime lead and held on for the eight-point victory.
Hill City was led by Taylor Wagner with 22 points.
Bigfork plays at Carlton Thursday.
Hill City 23 32 — 55
Bigfork 29 34 — 63
HC: Taylor Wagner 22, Seth St. Martin 4, Thor Dunham 12, Tucker Holm 17. 3-pointers: Wagner 3, Holm 2. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Seth Martin.
BF: Jackson Lovdahl 5, Jared Lovdahl 29, Caden Kallinen 6, Bradley Haley 8, Jhace Pearson 12, Sean Torgrimson 2.. 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl 1, Jared Lovdahl 4, Pearson 2. Free throws: 14-22. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Kallinen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.