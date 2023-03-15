VIRGINIA—If the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team is going to keep their first ever season going, they’ll need to come out on top in their biggest test yet.
That test comes tonight in the form of a date with Esko in the Section 7AA semifinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hermantown High School.
Coming away with the 70-63 win over Moose Lake/Willow River on Saturday, Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune said there wasn’t much time to talk about how things ended with the Rebels. The most important thing for his team was that they got the job done.
“We told them, you know, good job sticking with it. The last two minutes on Saturday weren’t the prettiest but they did what they had to do in the playoffs to advance. We just touched on that very briefly and said let’s get ready for Wednesday and a very good Esko team that can beat you inside and out.”
The Wolverines will have to prepare for just about everything against the Eskomos. Rock Ridge and Esko faced off in the first game of the year with the Wolverines falling 93-76 in a game they were competitive in until the final few minutes. Aune expects an even better team to step onto the court against his tonight.
“It was good to see them in that first game but watching them live on Saturday in the game before ours, you can tell they’re that much better now. They can shoot the ball and they’ve got strong kids that can attack the basket. All five of them can do both so it’s not like you can leave one that you think is just going to post up or one that’s just going to shoot. They have a starting five that can do it all. They have guys that can come off the bench and do it too.
“They’re a very good team and I think we’re a very good team as well. It’s going to come down to runs just like every playoff game does and we want to have that last run like we did on Saturday.”
This late in the season, Aune says there’s not much time to really change anything the Wolverines do. The focus remains on doing what they do well and playing the type of team basketball that has gotten them this far.
“We throw in a few things here and there but there’s not a whole lot that’s different this time of year. We want to make sure our guys are out there reacting and not thinking about this new thing we put in. If we can concentrate on what we do well that’ll help us take away what they do well. That’s been our focus lately and I think the guys are excited to come out and play and show what they can do. They want to get out there and get going.
As the playoffs run further, teams’ benches are likely to get shorter. Still running eight or nine players deep throughout the game Saturday, Aune says the confidence in the depth of their bench continues to be a strength for his team.
“That’s why we play so many guys all season long. Come playoff time, when somebody’s name is called, they’re used to being out there and I trust every one of those guys to give 100% and know what they’re doing when called upon. Our bench is maybe a bit shorter than it was in the regular season but every guy we have out there is always ready to go for us.”
Expecting a flurry of attacks early on, Aune says one of the biggest keys will be withstanding that first big blow from the Eskomos.
“We have to match energy. They’re going to come out and try to bury us right away and we have to withstand that first barrage they throw at us and then go back with one of our own. The longer we stick close with them, the better chances we have at the end.”
Working through Tuesday’s practice, the Wolverines were ready to make sure it wasn’t their last of the season.
“These guys have been so great and I’m so happy I get to practice with them this week. We want to keep going as long as we can and finish this out. It’s just so much fun to come in and see how hard they work and how much they love each other. That’s what helps us play better on the court.”
