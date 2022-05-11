CLOQUET — Track and field teams from Rock Ridge and Hibbing competed Tuesday at the Section 7AA True Team Meet in Cloquet.
As opposed to the individual nature of most track meets, true team meets are unique in that every event participant scores points for their team, as opposed to only the top eight or nine finishers. Each team was allowed two participants in individual events with one relay team per relay event.
On the boys side, Hibbing came away with a fourth place finish out of 11 teams with 426 points. Rock Ridge was just behind the Bluejackets in fifth with 414.5.
The Hibbing girls finished fourth out of 12 teams with 522.5 points while the Rock Ridge girls were 10th with 323.5.
Esko won the boys meet with 568 points while North Branch was the team champion on the girls side with 582.
The Hibbing girls captured two event wins on the day, starting with Mileena Sladek winning the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:39.32. Julia Gherardi came away with the girls’ pole vault win, vaulting 11 feet, zero inches.
The Hibbing boys had one win on the day, claiming victory in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:39.66.
The Rock Ridge boys had three wins as a team, two of them coming by way of Cameron Stocke. Stocke was first in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:56.72. He also went on to win the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:22.07.
Aaron Nelson earned the final win for the Wolverines, claiming first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:16.27.
The Rock Ridge girls earned a pair of runner-up finishes as their best results, with Ava Fink taking second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.58 and Nora Stark finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 5:42.21.
The Wolverine girls also earned a third place finish in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.01.
The lone second place finish for the Rock Ridge boys came in the 4x800 meter relay with the Wolverines putting down a time of 8:40.71. They also had third place finishes in the 4x100 relay (46.52) and the 4x400 relay (3:40.93).
The Bluejacket boys picked up two second place finishes including Amari Manning in the long jump (19 feet, one inch) and Ethan Ramos in the pole vault (11 feet, zero inches).
Second place finishes for the Hibbing girls include Gherardi in the 100 meter dash (12.99), the 4x200 relay team (1:53.34) and the 4x400 relay team (4:22.79). Sladek also picked up a third place finish in the 1600 with a time of 5:44.94.
Results for all Hibbing and Rock Ridge athletes, along with event winners can be found below.
Section 7AA True Team Meet, Cloquet
Girls’ team scores: 1, North Branch, 582; 2, Cloquet, 575; 3, Chisago Lakes, 529; 4, Hibbing, 522.5; 5, Esko, 460; 6, Pine City, 451.5; 7, Grand Rapids, 41; 8, Mora, 390.5; 9, Proctor, 358; 10, Rock Ridge, 323.5; 11, Hermantown, 269.5; 12, Duluth Denfeld, 197.5.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Esko, 568; 2, Cloquet, 490.5; 3, North Branch, 439.5; 4, Hibbing, 426; 5, Rock Ridge, 414.5; 6, Grand Rapids, 399.5; 7, Chisago Lakes, 382.5; 8, Duluth Denfeld, 350; 9, Pine City, 297; 10, Hermantown, 257.5; 11, Mora, 242.
Girls event results
100 meter dash: 1, Emily Rengo, Esko, 12.87; 2, Julia Gherardi, Hib, 12.99; 5, Ava Fink RR, 13.17; 10, Brynn Babich, Hib, 13.60; 19, Jennie Krause, RR, 14.05.
200 meter dash: 1, Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 27.41; 2, Av. Fink, RR, 27.58; 8, Babich, Hib, 28.11; 19, Anna Fink, RR, 29.69; 21, Andrea Petroske, Hib, 29.88.
400 meter dash: 1, Sophia Thorsen, NB, 1:01.06; 6, Tara Hertling, Hib, 1:05.46; 8, Gianna Figueroa, Hib, 1:06.35; 19, Addison Youngren, RR, 1:10.81; 23, Jillian Zeidler, RR, 1:15.25
800 meter run: 1, Kaia Osmundson, CL, 2:35.01; 8, Jocelyn Strukel, Hib, 2:39.33; 11, Reese Aune, Hib, 2:40.83; 17, Katelyn Torrel, RR, 2:49.01; 19, Ava Kraushaar, RR, 2:52.37.
1600 meter run: 1, Osmundson, CL, 5:36.83; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 5:42.21; 3, Mileena Sladek, Hib, 5:44.94; 4, Jorie Anderson, Hib, 5:46.60; 17, Kaari Harsila, RR, 6:22.44.
3200 meter run: 1, Sladek, Hib, 12:39.82; 6, Anderson, Hib, 13:16.00; 18, Becca Kowalski, RR, 15:02.46; 22, Jolie Stocke, RR, 17:02.23.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Jameson, Cloq, 16.35; 9, Geli Stenson, Hib, 18.80; 11, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.00; 14, Maija Rantala, RR, 19.17; 17, Veyda Friend, Hib, 20.43.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Ella Kuhlman, NB, 48.82; 6, Stenson, Hib, 51.65; 15, Rantala, RR, 56.18; 16, Friend, Hib, 58.00; 19, Krause, RR, 58.77.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Esko, 51.93; 3, Rock Ridge, 53.01; 10, Hibbing, 56.06.
4x200 meter relay: 1, North Branch, 1:52.80; 2, Hibbing, 1:53.34; 12, Rock Ridge, 2:03.23.
4x400 meter relay: 1, North Branch, 4:17.54; 2, Hibbing, 4:22.79; 11, Rock Ridge, 4:57.64.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Hibbing, 10:13.88; 9, Rock Ridge, 11:05.47.
Shot put: 1, Lena Roubinek, PC ,34-11; 10, Isabelle Walto, Hib, 28-10; 14, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 27-09.50; 16, Mia Schuchard, RR, 26-06; 21, Chloe Wojciehowski, 24-02.
Discus: 1, Maggie Smetana, PC, 110-02; 9, Schuchard, RR, 79-09; 12, McKendrick Landwer, RR, 74.03; 21, Walto, Hib, 61-03; 23, Wojciehowski, Hib, 59-10.
High jump: 1, Olivia Jameson, Cloq, 5-04; 7, Babich, Hib, 4-08; 14, Symone Perez, Hib, 4-06; 16, Abbigail Sather, RR, 4-04; 17, Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Gherardi, Hib, 11-00; 8, Sladek, Hib, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, McConnell, Esko, 16-07.50; 4, Gherardi, Hib, 16-01; 6, Av. Fink, 15-06.50; 13, An. Fink, RR, 14-01; 18, Claire Rewertz, Hib, 13-00.
Triple jump: Taylor Wick, Cloq, 34-07.25; 11, Tamera Gosser, Hib, 30-07.75; 14, An. Fink, 29-08.50; 15, Babich, Hib, 29-05; 19, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 28-04.50.
Boys event results
100 meter dash: 1, Mason Perich, Esko, 11.25; 4, Jacob Jensrud, Hib, 11.60; 5, Amari Manning, Hib, 11.63; 11, Andrew Wilson, RR, 12.02; 19, Jake Burress, RR, 12.49.
200 meter dash: 1, Makoi Perich, Esko, 22.90; 4, Manning, Hib, 23.50; 8, Jensrud, Hib, 24.07; 12, Wilson, RR, 24.59; 16, Ryan Herberg, RR, 25.13.
400 meter dash: 1, Austin Hanson, GR, 51.33; 4, Jensrud, Hib, 53.59; 8, Finn Eskeli, Hib, 54.98; 13, Connor Matschiner, RR, 56.06; 15, Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 57.15.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:56.72; 5, Jackson Kendall, RR, 2:11.50; 14, Christian Massich, Hib, 2:21.26; 15, Justin Walker, Hib, 2:22.44.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:22.07; 10, Massich, RR, 5:10.54; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:10.54; 15, Taite Murden, Hib, 5:19.78.
3200 meter run: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:16.27; 17, Ethan Aune, Hib, 12:14.44; 19, Oliver Stevens, Hib, 12:36.82; 20, Matit Koski, RR, 12:42.59.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Tayven Peterson, Mora, 16.20; 5, Preston Sladek, Hib, 17.29; 10, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 19.04; 15, Cooper Williams, RR, 20.47; 17, Jack Bottoms, Hib, 20.86.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Peterson, Mora, 42.06; 10, Sladek, Hib, 47.06; 12, C. Williams, 47.84; 13, Isaac Flatley, RR, 48.37; 19, Cole Hughes, Hib, 51.89.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Esko, 43.12; 3, Rock Ridge, 46.52; 8, Hibbing, 48.01.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Hermantown, 1:35.36; 5, Rock Ridge, 1:38.24; 6, Hibbing, 1:38.87.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing, 3:39.66; 3, Rock Ridge, 3:40.83.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Esko, 8:37.71; 2, Rock Ridge, 8:4071; 6, Hibbing, 9:27.41.
Shot put: 1, Jackson Weston, GR, 56-00; 7, I. Flatley, RR, 44-02; 11, Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 41-03; 12, Noah Mitchell, RR, 41-01.50.
Discus: 1, Samuel Strand, CL, 135-08; 6, Riley Krenz, RR, 123-00; 14, Shepherd, Hib, 110-01; 15, Jonah Aluni, RR, 107-01; 22, Vincent Marchetti, Hib, 88-03.
High jump: 1, Nikolas Martineau, Esko, 6-02; 5, Max Williams, RR, 5-08; 6, Trevor VonBrethorst, Hib, 5-06; 8, C. Williams, RR, 5-04; 11, Vincent Carlson, Hib, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Kaydn Metzgar, GR, 12-06; 2, Ethan Ramos, Hib, 11-00; 4, Austin Pierce, Hib, 11-00.
Long jump: 1, Makoi Perich, Esko, 20-01; 2, Manning, Hib, 19-01; 14, Dallas Williams, RR, 17-01; 15, Thomas Hagen, Hib, 16-11.50; 18, Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 16-01.50.
Triple jump: 1, Makoi Perich, Esko, 40-06; 6, Jensrud, Hib, 37-09.25; 8 Manning, Hib, 36-09; 13, Levi Flatley, RR, 35-04.50; 15, Koski, RR, 34-11.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.