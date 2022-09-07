HIBBING — Esko High School girls soccer coach Andy Madill worked on his game plan for the Hibbing/Chisholm game, but his team strayed away from it in the first half.
It didn’t matter as the Eskomos grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime, then in the second, Esko followed that plan, scoring four times en route to a 6-0 victory over the Bluejackets Wednesday at Vic Power Field.
What was the game plan supposed to be?
“What we were working on in practice this week is working the ball into the middle, finding those short through balls and finishing on goal, rather than taking those long shots,” Madill said. “In the first half, they kind of forgot the whole game plan.
“We were just trying to get shots on goal. It was just execution.
“We were able to adjust well in the second half.”
Even so, Esko was able to score twice, getting goals from Ava Korby and Avery Kuklinski.
“At the beginning, our defense was locked down, relatively speaking,” Neist said. “We had two little hiccups that led to two goals. That was unfortunate, but the first half was great.
“I was pleased with that.”
The Bluejackets only got one shot on goal, however.
“We’ve experimented with our offense, going from a two-foward system to a one-forward system,” Neist said. “We struggled generating offense. My plan was to have more midfielders to help win the ball, then go forward with it.
“It hasn’t necessarily proven to do that yet. It needs some tinkering done, for sure.”
Neist tried to make some offensive adjustments in the second half, but Hibbing/Chisholm finished with two shots on goal
The Bluejackets didn’t put many balls on net.
“I told our outside mids that once we win the ball, and we’re trying to transition, they needed to get forward and help,” Neist said. “Sometimes, we get caught sitting in one position vs. more of a fluid forward and back type of movements.”
The Eskomos finally did get back to that game, which put more pressure on in the Hibbing/Chisholm zone and it led to four goals.
Korby scored at 57.40 to make it 3-0, then Simone Anderson tallied at 70:24;
Korby scored on a penalty kick at 71:59, and Celia Preiner scored at 72:33.
“The girls had to do it,” Madill said. “We were finally able to create some good opportunities. We got inside, avoided those outside shots and we were able to finally put one in.
“They finished off great. The way they put the game away, it was good. I thought they kept pushing all the way to the end there.”
Even though the Bluejackets didn’t score, Neist did like the way his defense played until those last 10 minutes of the game.
“We need to tweak those two defensive things,” Neist said. “We held them for about 70 minutes to three goals, but in that last 10 minutes, they had three. The defense broke down in the last 10 minutes.
“We’ll have to tweak it and adjust.”
Hannah Roemer had two saves for the Lumberjacks. Aella White stopped 22 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm.
EHS 2 4 — 6
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. E, Ava Korby, NTA; 2. E, Avery Kuklinski, NTA.
Second Half — 3. E, Korby, 57:40; 4. E, Simone Anderson, 70:24; 5. E, Korby, pk, 71:59; 6. E, Celia Preiner, 72:33.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.