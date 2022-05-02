EVELETH — It was a rough go on Monday for the Rock Ridge baseball team as they struggled offensively and defensively in a 12-0 five inning loss to Esko.
Eskomos pitcher Cale Haugen had quite the day, surrendering just two hits to get the win on the mound. Will Bittmann got the start on the mound for the Wolverines and gave up one run in the first inning with Finn Furcht hitting an RBI triple to right-center field.
After a scoreless second inning, Esko found a groove and took advantage of some miscues by the Wolverines to tack on six runs. Bryce Hipp got the inning started with a single up the middle. Sam Haugen then reached after being hit by a pitch.
The bases were loaded up thanks to an infield single from Cal Berglund. Two runs came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Cale Haugen to make it a 3-0 game. Bittmann then hit Furcht and Joey Antonutti to load the bases back up with one out.
Esko came through with the bases loaded once more with Scott Christensen hitting a two-RBI double to center field to make it a 5-0 game. A fielding error from the Wolverines on the next play allowed two more runs to score as the ball went out of play, with hitter Isaak Sertich being awarded second base.
Bittmann was taken out of the game with one out in the third and was replaced by John Kendall. Kendall struck out his first batter while the Rock Ridge defense made a routine play for the third out immediately after.
Going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third, the Wolverines went back on defense in the top of the fourth where the Eskomos added three five more runs.
Berglund reached second on a leadoff error from the Rock Ridge shortstop. Cale Haugen then reached on an error from right field, allowing Berglund to score. Haugen stole his way to second with Furcht at the plate, who then hit him home with an RBI triple to left field, 9-0.
An Antonutti single put runners on the corners with a sacrifice fly from Christensen sending another runner home.
Carter Mavec then took over on the mound for Rock Ridge with one out in the fourth. A wild pitch from the junior allowed a run in. After giving up a walk to Sertich, Mavec struck out Dylan Marcilionis for the second out. Another wild pitch brought in the 12th run before Mavec struck out Trent Ondrus to end the inning, 12-0 Esko.
Rock Ridge got their second hit of the game (the first by Griffin Dosan in the second inning) on a leadoff single to left field from Kendall in the bottom of the fourth, but that’s all the offense the Wolverines had in them Monday.
Jaden Lang pitched the final inning for Rock Ridge and held the deficit at 12, striking out one batter. Three strikeouts from Haugen in the bottom of the fifth ended the game.
“I was not happy with our focus and where we were at today,” Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “We started out well but we gave them extra outs and good teams will make you pay for those extra outs.
“It’s early in the season and our guys shouldn’t let this define them but they need to respond. I hope it’s a wakeup call.”
Lindseth said he expected a strong performance out of the Eskomos, especially after his Eveleth-Gilbert team from last season eliminated them in the Section 7AA playoffs.
“With how it ended with Esko last year, I knew they were going to come in strong. How can you not after getting 10-runned in the playoffs like that. I’m sure they had this date circled on their calendar.”
Going with four pitchers through five innings, Lindseth says Kendall, Mavec and Lang should all be available for their game today with Mesabi East as their pitch counts stayed low.
“It was good to get so many of them out there but still keep their counts low. John threw well, Carter threw well and I thought Jaden pitched really well.”
Rock Ridge will take on Mesabi East today in Aurora. Lindseth says the Wolverines will need to regroup quickly.
“They’re going to pitch well. They’re going to hit well. They’re going to field well from everything I’ve heard about Mesabi East this season. It’s a game we cannot take for granted.”
First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. in Aurora.
Mesabi East 10,
NE Range 0, F/5
At Aurora, the Mesabi East baseball team put up nine runs in one inning to win via 10-run rule over Northeast Range on Monday.
Cooper Sickel pitched a complete five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five. Brayden Leffel finished 3-3 on the day at the plate with Hayden Soular finishing with two hits.
Landyn Houghton had a double for the Nighthawks.
Mesabi East will host Rock Ridge today at 4:30 p.m. Northeast Range will travel to Silver Bay on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
ML/WR 8,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears found themselves trailing 1-0 heading into the seventh inning, but Moose Lake/Willow River made them pay on some costly errors, putting up seven runs in the seventh to get the 8-0 win.
“It was not our best day,” Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said. “We had good at-bats, but we only had three hits. We were hitting hard right at them. We couldn’t push a run across the plate and then in the seventh inning, the wheels kind of came off there.”
Emily Kemp, Alex Flannigan and Lauren Lautigar collected the three Golden Bear hits. Lydia Delich took the loss in the circle, striking out six in a complete game effort. Of the seven runs she gave up, only one was earned.”
“Mistakes are going to happen and it’s early enough in the season that we can still learn from them. What matters to us is that we fix those mistakes.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will get to play two games on Thursday, hosting Greenway at 1 p.m. and then Cherry at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.