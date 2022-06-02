DULUTH — It was a banner day for the Esko boys and girls track and field teams at the Section 7A Track and Field championships Thursday at UMD.
On the girls' side, the Eskomos won a total of 143 points. Following Esko was Two Harbors and Mesabi East with a score of 106 and 89.5 respectively. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished in fourth with a score of 51. Ely finished in sixth place with 42 points. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods finished with 24 points, Mountain Iron-Buhl finished with 14 points, and Chisholm scored 13 points.
From local teams, the winners got started in the 4x100 relay the team of Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau and Elli Theel crossed the finish line in first place for Mesabi East with a time of 51:82. Aubree Skelton grabbed another first-place finish for Mesabi East in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:28.76.
Ande Visser of Ely threw a 104-03.00 in the Discus to claim first place. Visser was followed by three other local finishers as Hannah Baker of Mesabi East finished in second place with a throw of 99-03.00. Emmalee Oviatt’s 99-03.00 gave the Titan a third-place finish, Visser’s teammate Natasha Fulkrod took fourth with a throw of 95-08.00.
In the High Jump, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods’ Kaitaia Klemetsen finished in first with a jump of 5-02.00. Klemestsen was followed by Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgaurd with a 5-01.00 landing her in second place.
G/N-K had a first place finish in the Shot Put in Emmalee Oviatt with a 38-05.00. Oviatt was followed by Hannah Baker of Mesabi East with a score of 33-02.00.
On the boys side, the Esko boys team finished with 153.5 points. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished in second place with 86 points, and Crosby-Ironton scored 60 points earning them third place. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods tied for sixth with 33 points, Mesabi East took eighth place earning 31 points. Chisholm scored 15 points finishing in a three-way. Mi-B scored 9.5, and Ely finished with 9.
Individual winners for local teams got started with the Titans who won the 4x800 relay. Daniel Olson, Conner Thoennes, Casey Flett and Benjamin Plackner ran 8:34.15 to claim that top spot.
G/N-K continued to rack up the podiums when Taevon Wells beat teammate Bodie Jorgenson in the 400-meter race claiming first and second place with times of 51.41 and 52.39 respectively.
The Titans’ next win came in the 3200-meter run after Thoennes ran a 1:21.38. The team of Olson, Jorgenson, Wells and Plackner also won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.89.
Tony Cummins of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods ran 43.14 in the 300-meter hurdles race for first place.
Girls team results: Esko 143; Two Harbors 106; Mesabi East 89.5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 51, International Falls 50, Ely 42, Aitkin 29, Crosby-Ironton 29, Mcgregor 27, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 24, Deer River/Northland 15.5, Duluth Marshall 14, Mountain Iron-Buhl 14, Chisholm 13, Silver Bay 13, Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Carlton-Wrenshall 9, Cromwell-Wright 8, Cook County 7, Floodwood 4, Barnum 1.
Boys team results: Esko 153.5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 86, Crosby-Ironton 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 51.5, Two Harbors 47, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 33; Cromwell-Wright 33, Mesabi East 31, Deer River/Northland 30.5, Silver Bay 28, Aitkin 22, Barnum 20, Carlton-Wrenshall 17, Duluth Marshall 15, Chisholm 15, Floodwood 15, Cook County 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl 9.5, Ely 9, International Falls 7, Bigfork 7, Mcgregor 2.
Girls individual results:
100 Hurdles: 1. Gwendolyn Lilly, Esko, 17.48; 2. Megan Chopskie, E, 17.86; 3. Brita Westman, Aitkin, 19.02; 5. Kaylee Kangas, G/N-K, 19.03.
4x800: 1. Two Harbors (Jocelyn Carr, Autumn Smith, Lamar Gordon, Grace Swanson), 10:05.86; 2. Mesabi East (Olivia Forsline, Bella Thomas, Hannah Ronning, Aubree Skelton), 10:30.48; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Claire Clusiau, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams, Brooke Petrich), 10:40.14; 6. Ely (Phoebe Helms, Gracie Pointer, Zoe Devine, Madeline Perry), 11:07.17.
100: 1. Emily Rengo, Ekso, 13.75; 2. Delaney Nelson, Two Harbors, 13.84; 3. Elli Theel, Mesabi East, 14.16; 5. Jaci Rebrovich, G/N-K, 14.31; 6. Annikka Mat, Ely, 14.36.
4x200: 1. Esko (Whitney Hanson, Tegan Erickson, Reese Kuklinski, Kaitlyn McConnell), 1:50.50; 2. Mesabi East (Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Elli Theel), 1:50.55; 3. Two Harbors (Trinity Giddings, Jenna Marxhausen, Nelson, Ella Peterson), 1:51.82; 7, Ely (Madison Rohr, Audrey Thomas, Anna Larson, Lillian Tedrick, 2:00.91.
1600: 1. Lamar Gordon, Two Harbors, 5:32.44; 2. Liz Nelson, MI-B, 5:34.99; 3. Anna Hay, Cook County, 5:47.03; 4. Destiny Schmitz, Chisholm, 5:49.62; 6. Kate Nelson, MI-B, 5:49.82; 8. Molly Broph, Ely, 5:52.59; 11. Emma Williams, G/N-K, 6:02.71.
4x100: 1. Mesabi East (Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Elli Theel), 51:82; 2. Esko (Tegan Erickson, Liberty Clifford, Emily Rengo, Gwendolyn Lilly), 52.00; 3. Aitkin (Jillian Cline, Savannah Holm, Raelene Nyberg, Teagan Piecek), 52.99; 6. G/N-K (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich, Brooke Petrich), 54,21; Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Jezirae Flack, Zoe Plombon, Hailey Johnson), DQ.
400: 1. Trinity Giddings, Two Harbors, 1:01.10; 2. Paige Dean, McGregor, 1:02.72; 3. Kiera Kylan, DM, 1:03.79; 5. Grace Latourell, Ely, 1:05.81; 9. Bella Thomas, Mesabi East, 1:07.19; 12. Destiny Schmitz, Chisholm, 1:09.33; 13. Violet Vanderscheuren, SR/C/NW, 1:10.72.
300 Hurdles: 1. Gwendolynn Lilly, Esko, 51.11; 2. Maddie Lowe, I’Falls, 51.53; 3. Megan Chopskie, Esko, 51.53; 4. Olivia Forsline, Mesabi East, 52.83; 6. Kaylee Kangas, G/N-K, 54.05; 8. Lauren Olso, Ely, 55.43.
800: 1. Aubree Skelton, Mesabi East, 2:28.76; 2. Sophia Blanck, Silver Bay, 2:28.77; 3. Grace Swanson, Two Harbors, 2:33.21; 6. Liz Nelson, MI-B, 2:37.38; 7. Lola Champlin, G/N-K, 2:41.77.
200: 1. Kaitlyn McConnel, Esko, 28.71; 2. Tanja Thomas, Two Harbors, 29.06; 3. Jenna Marxhausen, 29.14; 5. Annikka Mattson, Ely, 29.57; 9. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 30.40; 10. Bella Thomas, Mesabi East, 31.18; 11. Anna Neyens, MI-B, 31.40; 12. Jacie Rebrovich, G/N-K, 31.40; 13. Layla Miskovich, G/N-K, 31.51; 14. Kenna Ridge, SR/C/NW, 31.68.
3200: 1. Autumn Smith, Two Harbors, 12:34.94; 2. Emaleigh Olesiak, Cromwell-Wright, 12:50.63; 3. Grace Hrabik, Esko, 12:58.47; 5. Kaitlin Olson, G/N-K, 13:20.92; 6. Chloe Green, Mesabi East, 13:40.32; 9. Raymus Cavalier, Ely, 14:01.22; 11. Anna Dunn, Ely, 14:11.35; 13. Brook Smith, SR/C/NW, 15:52.46; Ava Skustad, Ely, SCR.
4x400: 1. Two Harbors (Marxhausen, Gordon, Swanson, Giddings), 4:20.23; 2. Mesabi East (O. Forsline, K. Forsline, Skelton, Baribeau), 4:23.24; 3. SR/C/NW (Ana Ridge, Jaden Ellefson, Scarlett Vanderscheuren, Madison Ellefson), 4:24.61; 5. Ely (Mattson, Madeline Perry, Zoe Devine, Grace Latourell), 4:29.40.
Long Jump: 1. McConnell, Esko, 16-06.25; Rengo, Esko, 15-06.75; Madison South, Esko, 15-01.50; 4. Theel, ME, 15-00.25; 6. Kaitaia Klemetsen, SR/C/NW, 14-11.25; 7. Claire Clusiau, G/N-K, 14-08.00; 13. Olivia Forsline, ME, 13-04.75.
Discus: 1. Ande Visser, Ely, 104-03.00; 2. Hannah Baker, ME, 99-03.00; 3. Emmalee Oviatt, G/N-K, 99-03.00; 4. Natasha Fulkrod, 95-08.00; 8. Kellen Thomas, Ely, 87-02.00; Mya Gallus, MI-B, 59-11.00.
High Jump: 1. Kaitaia Klemetsen, SR/C/NW, 5-02.00; 2. Tresa Baumgaurd, Chisholm, 5-01.00; 5. Marta Forlsine, ME, 4-06.00; 8. Kindra Rose Jones, ME, 4-04.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Whitney Hanson, Esko, 34-02.00; Baribeau, ME, 33-10.50; Abbigail Hutchinson, I’Falls, 33-10.50; 8. Sarah Visse, Ely, 30-05.00; 10. Ellie Peterson, G/N-K, 29-05.00; 12. Layla Miskovich, G/N-K, 29-02.00.
Shot Put: 1. Oviatt, G/N-K, 38-05.00; 2. Baker, ME, 33-02.00; 4. Frankie Cuellar, G/N-K, 32-03.00; 6. Ande Visser, Ely, 31-03.00; 10. Madison Wojtysiak, SR/C/NW, 27-01.00; 12. Kate Nelson, MI-B, 26-03.00.
Pole Vault: 1. Lucy Lewend, C-I, 8-06.00; 2. Quianna Ford, I’Falls, 8-06.00; 8. Brook Petrich, G/N-K, 7-06.00; 12. Ellie Peter, G/N-K, 6-06.00.
Boys individual results:
4x800: 1. G/N-K (Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes, Casey Flett, Benjamin Plackner), 8:34.15; 2. Esko (Koene Anderson, Brett Lillo, Benjamin Meysembourg, Nathaniel Rengo), 8:37.38; 4. ME (Carson Slattery, Ben Gornik, Alex Leete, Carter Skelton), 9:27.96; 5. Ely (Gabriel Pointer, Silas Solum, Tory Hughley, Jake Cochran), 9:30.72.
110 Hurdles: 1. Chad Hart, Esko, 17.58; 2. Shane Zanca, Chisholm, 17.83; 5. Leo Stalmer, Ely, 19.53; 7. Gage Robert, G/N-K, 19.87.
100: 1. Mason Peric, Esko, 11.69; 2. Braden Lowe, Esko, 11.89; 3. Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 12.15; JusticeRebrovich, G/N-K, 12.79.
4x200: 1. Crosby-Ironton (John Paul Fitzpatrick, David Ringhand, Jordan Mount, Evan Miller), 1:32.81; 2. G/N-K (Taevon Wells, Bodie Jorgenson, Gaige Walvogel, Rebrovich), 1:33.74; 3. ML/WR (Jackson Thompson, Jaxsyn Schmidt, Kaden Robbins, Jakob Mossberg), 1:35.75; 4. Mesabi East (Evan James, Cooper Levander, Carter Steele, Noah Markfort), 1:36.51; 8. Ely (Caleb Larson, Ben Cavalier, Milo McClelland, Dylan Durkin), 1:46.99.
1600: 1. Noah Foster, CW, 4:40.09; 2. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:40.79; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 4:47.32; 4. Olson, G/N-K, 4:48.75; 6. Jeffery Kayfes, MI-B, 4:50.74; 10. Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 5:21.80; 12. Hunter Milstead, G/N-K, 5:26.06.
4x100: 1. Esko (Lowe, Carter Zezulka, Makoi Perich, Mason Perich), 43.88; 2. ML/WR (Chase Clausen, Jakob Mossberg, Logan Orvedahl, Kaden Robbins), 45.37; 3. SR/C/NW (Tony Cummins, Carter O’Bey, Zach Morse, Landon Ruotsalanien), 46.06; 4. ME (Jacobson, Levander, Latola, Markfort), 47.16; 7, G/N-K (Waldvogel, Brock Stram, Brayden Austad, John Duffy), 48.68.
400: 1. Wells, G/N-K, 51.41; 2. Bodie Jorgenson, G/N-K, 52.39; Noah Larson, C-I, 53.91; 7. Casey Flett, G/N-K, 56.31; 9. Micah Larson, Ely, 57.42.
300 Hurdles: 1. Cummins, SR/C/NW, 43.14; 2. Alex Palm, A, 44.24; 3. Dante Thompson, C-W, 44.51; 5. Gage Rober, G/N-K, 45.29; 8. Sawyer FierkeLepp, SR/C/NW, 46.68; 9. Zanca, Chisholm, 46.72; 12; Oskar Jenson, G/N-K, 47.45; 14. Leo Stalmer, Ely, 49.38.
800: 1. Nate Bilben, SB, 2:00.29; 2. Joseph Mikrot, ML/WR, 2:00.88; 4. Plackner, G/N-K, 2:08.37; 5. Kayfes, MI-B, 2:11.59; 10. Flett, G/N-K, 2:21.22; 11. Jake Cochra, Ely, 2:21.32; 13. Silas Solum, Ely, 2:24.53.
200: 1. Mason Peric, Esko, 23.96; 2. Makoi Peric, Esko, 24.29; 9. Rebrovich, G/N-K, 25.75; 11. Brock Stram, G/N-K, 26.02; 13. Evan James, ME, 26.44; 14. Finley Ratliff, MI-B, 26.54.
3200: 1. Thoenn, G/N-K, 1:21.38; 2. Benjamin Meys, Esko, 10:22.21; 4. Alex Burckhar, SR/C/NW, 10:37.20; 7. Tyler Morse, SR/C/NW, 11:16.78; 11. Issac Daniels, G/N-K, 11:39.44; 13. Alex Leete, ME, 11:45.02.
4x400: 1. G/N-K (Olson, Jorgenson, Wells, Plackner), 3:32.64; 2. CW (Andres Angulo, Noah Foster, Liam Schoenberg, Dylan Nyberg), 3:36.89; 3. ML/WR (Clausen, Daniel Mikrot, Joseph Mikrot, Jakob Mossberg), 3:40.50; 4. SR/C/NW (Morse, Cummins, O’Bey, FierkeLepp), 3:40.59; 8. ME (Jacobson, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 3:48.20.
Pole Vault: 1. Nick Nieren, CI, 13-06.00; 2. Jackson Thompson, ML/WR, 13-00.00; 5. Ian Villebrun, MI-B, 9-06.00; 9. Oskar Jenson, G/N-K, 9-00.00; 12. Steele, G/N-K, 8-06.00; Hunter Milstead, G/N-K, NH.
Long Jump: 1. Makoi Peric, Esko, 22-03.50; 2. Mason Peric, Esko, 21-00.50; 5. Jack Ribich, ME, 19-09.50; 10. Zanca, Chisholm, 18-03.00; 11. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 17-07.75; 12. Sean Moehle, ME, 17-05.00.
High Jump: 1. Nikolas Martineau, Esko, 5-10.00; 4. Charlie Thompson, Chisholm, 5-08.00; 6. Steven MeGee, G/N-K, 5-04.00; 6. Abernathy, Chisholm, 5-04.00; John Duffy (G/N-K) & Sean Moehle (ME), NH.
Triple Jump: 1. McNiff, Floodwood, 44-02.00; 4. Ribich, ME, 40-03.50; 8. Jenson, G/N-K, 38-03.00; 9. Thompson, Chisholm, 37-09.00; 10. Eli Olson, Ely, 37-01.50.
Discus: 1. Ethan Maas, TH, 123-08.00; 2. Mark Hall, Barnum, 122-11.00; 7. Marson Marx, G/N-K, 113-03.00; 11. Joe Stokke, SR/C/NW, 105-02.00; 12. Alex Schneider, MI-B, 101-02.00
Shot Put: 1. Tait Konsjo, DR/N, 47-09.00; 2. Ethan Maas, TH, 47-07.50; 5. Joe Stokke, SR/C/NW, 44-00.00; 11. Schneider, MI-B, 38-01.50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.