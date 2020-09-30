ESKO — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team came out on the short end of things Tuesday night after their game at Esko was called at halftime due to lightning.
“They played really well,’’ head coach Sue Bennett said of the 3-0 loss. “They played hard and hustled.’’
The Giants defense was also solid as they stopped the Eskomos from scoring on 12 different corner kicks in the first stanza. Goalkeeper Kylie Baranzelli recorded eight saves for the visitors.
Mesabi East had a few scoring chances but couldn’t get any shots on goal when they were in close.
Overall, “Esko was controlling the ball really well and they kept the ball in our end,’’ Bennett added.
The storm that led to the game’s early end was off in the distance, the coach said and the contest was stopped for the required 30 minutes. Officials continued to see lightning, though, and it had to be called off.
Mesabi East plays at Two Harbors on Thursday. The Giants also host Two Harbors next Thursday in their regular season finale.
