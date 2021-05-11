Errors prove costly to the Bluejackets in 7-3 loss

HIBBING — Make the routine plays and games move along smoothly.
If not, it only leads to trouble.
The Hibbing High School baseball team found that out in the fifth and sixth innings of their game against Duluth Denfeld Tuesday.
The Bluejackets inability to field two Hunter bunts and two routine ground balls led to three runs in both of those innings as Denfeld went on to beat Hibbing 7-3 at Al Nyberg Field.
It was one bobble followed by a throwing error in the fifth, then another throwing error in the sixth is what did the Bluejackets in.
“When you look at the boxscore, two three-run innings, back-to-back, and both of them we had bunts that we didn’t make the play on,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “Instead of getting an out and giving yourself one step closer to getting out of the inning, we gave up runs.
“That’s the difference in the game, being able to handle the plays we’re supposed to handle. Those are the ones we should.”
Denfeld earned its first run of the game when Andrew Larson led off the second inning with a double. Corey Miller followed with an infield single, putting runners on first and third.
Miller took off for a steal, and when the ball was thrown through, Larson raced home with the first run of the game.
The Hunters would load the bases with two out as Caden Kuusisto walked, then Caden Christensen singled, but Bluejacket starting pitcher Mayson Brown induced a ground ball to get out of the inning.
That’s when Hibbing got generous.
Duluth Denfeld extended its lead in the fifth with the help of three Hibbing errors.
Christensen singled to start the inning, then the Bluejackets misplayed a sacrifice-bunt attempt when the throw sailed into the right field corner.
Christensen scored all the way from first, with Simon Davidson reaching third. Joseph Udd’s ground ball was misplayed for an error, allowing Davidson to score to make it 3-0.
Miller’s groundball was misplayed for an error, too, which allowed Udd to score the third run of the inning.
The Hunters added three more runs in the sixth with the help of another Bluejacket error.
Two runs scored on another throwing error. Udd had an RBI single and it was 7-0.
“We didn’t put any pressure on them until the seventh inning because we let them get out in front a little bit,” Wetzel said. “It’s frustrating because if you make a couple of plays it’s a vastly different ball game.”
In that seventh inning, Evan Vinopal drew a one-out walk, then Joe Scipioni reached on an error. Ethan Lund was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. Josh Kivela, who was robbed of a hit in an earlier at bat, hit a sacrifice fly to plate the Bluejackets’ first run of the game.
After that, Joe Allison tripled in two runs, then two more walks loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate.
Hunter relief pitcher Miller got a strikeout to end the threat.
“We showed some life,” Wetzel said. “We were able to get a baserunner and the next thing you know, we put some pressure on them. When you are in a game in the seventh inning and the tying run is at the plate, you know you’re in it.
“Unfortunately, that was too big of a hole to climb out of. We hit the ball hard multiple times, but right at guys. The box score isn’t going to show that, but we did barrel up some baseballs. They made some nice plays. That’s the way our day went.”
Mayson Brown started for Hibbing, tossing five inning of seven-hit ball. He struck out two and walked three. Beau Frider hurled one inning, giving up two hits, and Lund tossed one inning, walking one.
Christensen got the win, working six innings. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two. Logan Nylund worked .2 innings, giving up one hit and walking a batter. Miller got one strikeout in .1 innings.
DD 010 033 0 — 7 9 2
HHS 000 000 0 — 3 3 4
Duluth Denfeld: Caden Christensen (W), Logan Nylund (7th), Corey Miller (7th) and Carter Kilroy; Hibbing: Mayson Brown (L), Beau Frider (6th), Ethan Lund (7th) and Evan Radovich; 2B — Andrew Larson, Joe Allison; 3B — Allison.
Chisholm 10
Hill City/Northland 0
CHISHOLM — Bryce Warner tossed a five-inning two-hitter as the Bluestreaks blanked the Hornets Tuesday at Field of Dreams.
Warner struck out seven and walked two.
Jude Sundquist had two hits and an RBI for Chisholm (7-3). Ben Wegener had a two-run double, and Sean Fleming added two hits, including a double and one RBI.
HC/N 000 00 — 0 2 5
CHS 210 61 — 10 7 1
Hill City/Northland: H Gerber (L), No. 2 (4th) and No. 3; Chisholm: Bryce Warner (W) and Jude Sundquist; 2B — No. 8, Ben Wegener, Sean Fleming.
