ERC Golf: V/MI-B boys and Mesabi East girls win team titles

BIWABIK — Area golfers got their first taste of postseason play Wednesday as they tackled The Quarry at Giants Ridge with the East Range Conference Championship on the line.
On the boys’ side, Virginia/MI-B came away with the team title, shooting an 18-hole 341. Mesabi East took home the team title on the girls’ side, finishing with a total of 408.
Medalist honors went to Virginia’s Andrew Peterson, who shot an 8-over 81 to win the event by three strokes over North Woods’ Sam Frazee (84). Maggie Lamppa of Mesabi East took home individual medalist honors for the girls, winning with a 9-over 82. North Woods’ Tori Olson finished 10 strokes behind at 92.
For the boys, Virginia finished with three golfers inside the top five with Brennan Peterson shooting an 86 for fourth and Marco Pazzelli taking fifth with an 87. North Woods’ Davis Kleppe and Ian Olson finished sixth and seventh respectively with scores of 88 and 90.
Four golfers tied for eighth with 91 including Eveleth-Gilbert’s Sam and Nick Troutwine and Hibbing’s Erick Sanborn. Virginia’s Mason Collie was tied for 12th (92) along with Hibbing’s Nick Horvath.
North Woods’ Eli Smith finished in 14th with a 93 while Mesabi East finished with two golfers inside the top 15 with Cole Swanson and Ty Laugen tying for the spot with identical 94s.
With the Blue Devils taking home the team title, V/MI-B co-head coach Mike Plesha said it was a solid day for his squad as they look ahead to the first round of the section tournament next week.
“The boys played rather well today,” Plesha said. “They each had some rough holes but as a team they came together. They looked great individually too. It was nice to see considering how no one knew what this year was going to look like for us heading into it.”
As the section tournament approaches, Plesha hopes his team has enough in them to drop a few more strokes if they want to contend for a 7AA title.
“I’d like to see the scores drop another 3-5 strokes. I think that’s where they need to be. The way we played today should get us into the second day of sections as a team but Cloquet has a very stout team this year so they’ll be very hard to beat.”
With Peterson taking home medalist honors, Plesha said his day wasn’t perfect, but he played well when it mattered.
“He probably left about 4-5 strokes on the course just from putting but overall he played very well. The greens are a little different out here than they are in town so it’s a little different experience. I’m happy with his performance, but even he said he could’ve played better. I think he knows there’s room for improvement.”
On the girls’ side, Izze DePew helped the Giants lock up the team title with a fourth place finish after shooting 98. Mylee Young led the Rock Ridge contingent with a sixth place finish (106), tied with Northeast Range/Ely’s Abby Koivisto.
The Wolverines’ Hailey Tarr finished in eighth with a 107. Tied for ninth was Rock Ridge’s Azalea Ray and Hibbing’s Kate Toewe, shooting identical 108s. North Woods’ Haley Bogdan ended the day in 11th with a score of 110.
Mesabi East’s Sammy Doherty finished in 12th (111), NRE’s Anna Barich was 13th (112) and Rock Ridge’s Britta Nordin and Mesabi East’s Gianna Lay tied for 14th at 117.
o
East Range All-Conference Teams
All-Conference teams for both the boys and girls were announced following the conclusion of Wednesday’s ERC Championship. Selections were made based on a nine-hole average across 10 ERC meets over the season.
Selections for the boys’ team are as follows:
From North Woods: Sam Frazee, Ian Olson and Davis Kleppe; from Hibbing: Connor Willard; from International Falls: Nick Tanner, Myles Mason and Mitch Nemec; from Virginia/MI-B: Andrew Peterson.
Selections for the girls’ team are as follows:
From Hibbing: Kate Toewe; from Mesabi East: Izzy DePew and Maggie Lamppa; from North Woods: Tori Olson and Morgan Burnett; from Rock Ridge: Mylee Young; from International Falls: Kierra Aasen and Kelby Anderson.
East Range Conference Championship
The Quarry at Giants Ridge
Boys team results: 1, Virginia/MI-B, 341; 2, North Woods, 351; 3, International Falls, 369; 4, Hibbing, 374; 5, Eveleth-Gilbert, 375; 6, Mesabi East, 392
Boys top 15: 1, Andrew Peterson, V, 81; 2, Sam Frazee, NW, 84; 3, Myles Mason, IF, 85; 4, Brennan Peterson, V, 86; 5, Marco Pazzelli, V, 87; 6, Davis Kleppe, NW, 88; 7, Ian Olson, NW, 90; 8T, Sam Troutwine, EG, 91; 8T, Erick Sanborn, H, 91; 8T, Nick Troutwine, EG, 91; 8T, Noah Shikowski, IF, 91; 12T, Mason Collie, V, 92; 12T, Nick Horvath, H, 92; 14, Eli Smith, NW, 93; 15T, Cole Swanson, ME, 94; 15T, Ty Laugen, ME, 94.
Girls team results: 1, Mesabi East, 408; 2, Rock Ridge, 438; 3, North Woods, 463; 4, Northeast Range/Ely, 478; 5, Hibbing, 541.
Girls top 15: Maggie Lamppa, ME, 82; 2, Tori Olson, NW, 92; 3, Kelby Anderson, IF, 96; 4, Izzy DePew, ME, 98; 5, Keirra Aasen, IF, 100; 6T, Mylee Young, RR, 106; 6T, Abby Koivisto, NRE, 106; 8, Hailey Tarr, RR, 107; 9T, Azalea Ray, RR, 108; 9T, Kate Toewe, H, 108; 11, Haley Bogdan, NW, 110; 12, Sammy Doherty, ME, 111; 13, Anne Barich, NRE, 112; 14T, Britta Nordin, RR, 117; 14T, Gianna Lay, ME, 117.
