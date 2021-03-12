Ely's Johnston takes 5th at state Nordic meet

BIWABIK — Two Ely skiers saw their seasons come to an end Friday at the boys state Nordic championships at Giants Ridge.
Section 7 chanmpion Jasper Johnston had a standout showing, finishing fifth overall with a combined classic and skate time of 20:30.0. Teammate Gabriel pointer finished in 69th out of 158 skiers with a combined time of 23:11.7.
After taking fourth at the 2020 state meet, Johnston retained his all-state honors for the fourth straight year finishing inside the top 25 with Friday being his second top five finish. In the classic race, Johnston finished with a time of 10:51.0, slotting him in seventh place before the final skate race. In skate, Johnston had the fourth fastest time at 9:39.0, which moved him up to fifth place overall. A tight race, Johnston was only four tenths of a second out of fourth place and 1.4 seconds out of third place.
Pointer also moved up after the classic race. Sitting in 73rd after the classic race with a time of 12:20.0, the Ely junior moved up four spots with a skate time of 10:51.7. Pointer’s skate time was 69th fastest which moved him into 69th place overall.
Senior Roger Anderson of Robbinsdale Armstrong was the individual champion with a tiem of 20:11.1. Minneapolis Southwest won the team title with 416 points, three ahead of Forest Lake.
