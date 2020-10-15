Ely wins 20-0 over Vikings; ‘Streaks top N-K, 3-1

ELY — The Timberwolves rebounded from a tough opening game to knock off Cook County Wednesday, 20-0.
Ely got 132 yards on the ground from Jason Kerntz, who also scored two touchdowns, and a solid all-around effort.
“Last night we were flying around,’’ head coach Cory Lassi said. “We were being physical.’’
Speaking of Kerntz, Lassi said he averaged more than six yards per rush on 20 carries and picked up “some tough yards too.’’ That included quite a few yards after contact. “He ran the ball hard last night.’’
Lane Anderson also scored on a six-yard run, Mason Davis and Kerntz connected on a 70-yard scoring pass and Kerntz ran the final touchdown in from 28 yards out.
After a tough night on defense against South Ridge last week, the Wolves did a good job making plays and the defensive line did a good job penetrating, the coach added.
“This was a big win confidence wise for our guys’’ on special teams and both sides of the ball.
Ely (1-1) plays at Silver Bay on Thursday.
Cook Co. 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ely 6 6 0 8 — 20
1st Quarter
E — Lane Anderson 6 run (conversion failed)
2nd Quarter
E — Mason Davis 70 pass to Kerntz (conversion failed)
4th Quarter
E — Jason Kerntz 28 run (Anderson run)
South Ridge 44,
Northeast Range 0
At Babbitt, the Panthers dominated play Wednesday night as they blanked Northeast Range, 44-0.
South Ridge scored 14 points in the first quarter and added 30 in the second half to get the win.
S. Ridge 14 0 24 6 — 44
NE. Range 0 0 0 0 — 0
VOLLEYBALL
Chisholm 3,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 15 kills from Abby Thompson en route to a 3-1, 25-12, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17 victory over the Spartans Wednesday.
Thompson added 10 digs to Chishom’s cause.
Jordan Temple had eight kills, 30 assists, 10 digs and three aces; Megan Danielson had five kills and two digs; Lola Huhta six kills, one assist, 11 digs and three aces; Emma DuChamp four kills, two digs and twa aces; Ava Silvestrini two kills and one dig; Kaija Gams one assist and 19 digs; and Gabby Walters seven digs and one ace.
Nashwauk-Keewatin got three kills and one ace from Madi Owens; Addie Gangl had 10 kills; Jazzlyn Svaleson two kills; Kaydince Thonnes one kill; Samantha Wood man two kills; Johnnie Waldvogel one kill and one ace; Misty Bozich 24 assists and two aces; and Starr Stockwell one ace.
