Ely volleyball wins Greenway Tourney

COLERAINE — The Ely volleyball team came away as champions Saturday at the Greenway volleyball tournament, going a perfect 4-0 on the day.

The Timberwolves started things off with 2-0 wins over both Northeast Range (25-13, 25-8) and Cherry (25-19, 25-11) in pool play. Facing the other two pool winners in the Gold Division round robin to close out the day, Ely downed Chisholm 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) as well as hosting Greenway (25-12, 25-18) to finish the day undefeated and with a tournament title.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments