Ely volleyball wins Greenway Tourney

COLERAINE — The Ely volleyball team came away as champions Saturday at the Greenway volleyball tournament, going a perfect 4-0 on the day.
The Timberwolves started things off with 2-0 wins over both Northeast Range (25-13, 25-8) and Cherry (25-19, 25-11) in pool play. Facing the other two pool winners in the Gold Division round robin to close out the day, Ely downed Chisholm 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) as well as hosting Greenway (25-12, 25-18) to finish the day undefeated and with a tournament title.
Greenway finished second on the day with a 3-1 record. The Raiders opened the day defeating International Falls 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 15-10) and Moose Lake/Willow River in pool play (25-17, 29-27). In the final bracket, they downed Chisholm 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 15-11) before falling to Ely.
The ‘Streaks finished the day third, going 2-1 in their pool play matches with wins over Mesabi East 2-1 (19-25, 28-26, 15-8) and Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-18).
Full match scores for all teams at the tournament can be found below.
Greenway Tournament
Team placement: 1, Ely; 2, Greenway; 3, Chisholm; 4, International Falls; 5, Cherry; 6, Hill City; 7, Mesabi East; 8, Moose Lake/Willow River; 9, Northeast Range.
Pool Play
Pool A
Greenway def. International Falls 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 15-10)
Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-0 (25-17, 29-27)
International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-1 (25-14, 20-25, 15-10)
Pool B
Chisholm def. Mesabi East 2-1 (19-25, 28-26, 15-8)
Hill City def. Mesabi East 2-0 (25-21, 25-23)
Chisholm def. Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-18)
Pool C
Cherry def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-20, 25-11)
Ely def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-13, 25-8)
Ely def. Cherry 2-0 (25-19, 25-11)
Championship Play
Gold Division
Greenway def. Chisholm 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 15-11)
Ely def. Greenway 2-0 (25-12, 25-18)
Ely def. Chisholm 2-0 (25–12, 25-15)
Silver Division
International Falls def. Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-21)
International Falls def. Cherry 2-0 (25-16, 25-18)
Cherry def. Hill City 2-1 (25-14, 25-27, 15-7)
Bronze Division
Mesabi East def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-0 (25-21, 25-17)
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-9, 26-24)
Mesabi East def. NE Range 2-1 (24-26, 25-16, 15-6)
