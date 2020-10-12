Ely volleyball open season with a sweep

ELY — The Ely volleyball team opened their season Saturday with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-18) sweep of visiting Silver Bay.
The Timberwolves were led in kills by Madeline Kallberg with eight. McKenna Coughlin added seven more kills and dished up four ace serves. Charly Flom led the way in ace serves, however, with seven. Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 26 set assists while Rachel Coughlin finished the day with four kills and two blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.