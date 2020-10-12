Ely volleyball open season with a sweep

ELY — The Ely volleyball team opened their season Saturday with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-18) sweep of visiting Silver Bay.

The Timberwolves were led in kills by Madeline Kallberg with eight. McKenna Coughlin added seven more kills and dished up four ace serves. Charly Flom led the way in ace serves, however, with seven. Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 26 set assists while Rachel Coughlin finished the day with four kills and two blocks.

