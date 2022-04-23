ELY — Below is a look at both the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams from Ely Memorial High School.
—
Ely Boys
Head coach: Will Helms, 17 years as boys’ head coach
Key losses to graduation: Emmett Faltesek, 800m/4x800m/4x400m
Key Returners: Gabriel Pointer, 11th grade, distance events; Micah Larson, sprints and jumps; Jake Cochran, distance and high jump.
Others expected to contribute: Leo Stalmer, hurdles and sprints; Silas Solum, mid-distance; Tory Hughley, mid-distance
Team strength: Enthusiasm and energy
Team weakness: Experience
Outlook for 2022 season: This year will continue to be a rebuilding year, with good numbers of athletes from the 8th and 9th grade classes. We have a pile of eager athletes coming over from the ski team, and they know how to compete. We’ll be slow to get into a rhythm in the throws and jumps — between the crummy spring weather and construction project at the school, we lack a place to practice this year and are limited to city streets. We’ll use the meets as our only chance to get on a track.
Season goals: To have fun and compete hard.
—
Ely Girls
Head coach: Eliza Vistica, second year
Key losses to graduation: No losses to graduation. Everyone from 2021 is back on the team.
Key returners: Ande Visser, Kellen Thomas, and Natasha Fulkrod (discus); Annikka Mattson, Madison Rohr, Lillian Tedrick, and Audrey Thomas (sprints); Zoe Devine, Phoebe Helms, Gracie Pointer, and Sarah Visser (distance).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.