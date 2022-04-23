ELY — Below is a look at both the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams from Ely Memorial High School.

Ely Boys

Head coach: Will Helms, 17 years as boys’ head coach

Key losses to graduation: Emmett Faltesek, 800m/4x800m/4x400m

Key Returners: Gabriel Pointer, 11th grade, distance events; Micah Larson, sprints and jumps; Jake Cochran, distance and high jump.

Others expected to contribute: Leo Stalmer, hurdles and sprints; Silas Solum, mid-distance; Tory Hughley, mid-distance

Team strength: Enthusiasm and energy

Team weakness: Experience

Outlook for 2022 season: This year will continue to be a rebuilding year, with good numbers of athletes from the 8th and 9th grade classes. We have a pile of eager athletes coming over from the ski team, and they know how to compete. We’ll be slow to get into a rhythm in the throws and jumps — between the crummy spring weather and construction project at the school, we lack a place to practice this year and are limited to city streets. We’ll use the meets as our only chance to get on a track.

Season goals: To have fun and compete hard.

Ely Girls

Head coach: Eliza Vistica, second year

Key losses to graduation: No losses to graduation. Everyone from 2021 is back on the team.

Key returners: Ande Visser, Kellen Thomas, and Natasha Fulkrod (discus); Annikka Mattson, Madison Rohr, Lillian Tedrick, and Audrey Thomas (sprints); Zoe Devine, Phoebe Helms, Gracie Pointer, and Sarah Visser (distance).

Others expected to contribute: Lauren Olson (hurdles), Molly Brophy (distance), Kaylin Visser (discus)

Team strength: Depth. We have a big team this year with a lot of younger athletes looking to learn and progress.

Outlook for 2022 season: Everyone is eager to start competing once the snow melts!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments