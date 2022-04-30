ELY — The Ely baseball team split a pair of games in their home opener Friday, downing North Woods 2-0 before falling to Cherry 6-1.
Against the Grizzlies, the Timberwolves got the win on the bump from senior Mason Davis. Davis went the distance surrendering the two runs on one hit while striking out eight North Woods batters.
At the plate, Erron Anderrson paced Ely with a pair of hits that drove in both Ely runs in the first and sixth innings. Deegan Richards and Chase Sandberg also collected hits for the Wolves.
Ben Kruse was the losing pitcher for North Woods, giving up four hits while striking out five in a complete game effort. Eli Smith had the lone Grizzlies hit.
In the second game, Cherry’s Sam Serna got the win on the mound for the Tigers, scattering four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five.
The Tigers took advantage of three Ely errors in the top of the first and went around the order with Beau Barry, Mason Heitzman and Evan Graves finding hits to help take a 4-0 lead. Noah Asuma added a triple in the fourth and finished 1-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Tigers.
Anderson took the loss on the mound for the Timberwolves, pitching four innings and giving up all six runs on six hits and three walks. He fanned three in the process. Logan Loe took over in relief and gave up one hit while striking out three.
At the plate, Ely was led by freshman Caid Chittum, who went 2-3 with a double. Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said the first inning mistakes ultimately became something his team couldn’t recover from.
“When you face an experienced team like Cherry, miscues are costly,” Ivancich said. “And good teams make you pay for those mistakes as Cherry did in that first inning. You just cannot give a team like that six outs in an inning. The Cherry players have poose and are well coached by Brian (Kemp) and Nick (Stevenson). They have experienced adversity and are mentally tough and can play through situations.
Overall, Ivancich said outside of the first inning against Cherry, it was a good two-game slate for Ely.
“It was great to get outside and start playing. With only two days of outside practice Wednesday and Thursday I thought our kids did a nice job today. With the exception of our 1st inning against Cherry we pitched well and made some plays which was a goal of ours. If we can continue to improve and make the routine play defensively we will be fine. Our hitting will start to come around as we see more pitching.”
Ely’s game on Saturday with Northeast Range was postponed due to inclement weather. They’ll play host to South Ridge on Monday.
Mesabi East 16,
International Falls 0, F/5
At Aurora, the Mesabi East baseball team picked up an Iron Range Conference win on Friday, downing International Falls 16-0 in five innings.
Hayden Soular got the win on the bump for the Giants, giving up no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Logan Schroeder, Dakota Kruse, Brayden Leffel, Ty Laugen and Zac Norberg all collected a pair of hits.
Mesabi East (6-2) will host Northeast Range on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Itasca 10
Mesabi Range 4
AURORA — Izzy Clark tossed a five-inning four-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Lady Norse Saturday in game one of a doubleheader at the Mesabi East High School Softball Field.
Clark would strike out eight and walk two.
Clark helped herself at the plate with two hits and two RBI. Haley Murray had a double, and Emma Hurd hit a solo home run.
Grace Phenning pitched for Mesabi Range. She worked four innings, allowing six hits. She walked six.
Helen Phenning had a triple for the Lady Norse, and getting one hit each were Amelia Fritz, Morgan Malecha and Howard-Reynolds. Malecha and Howard-Reynolds each had one RBI.
MR 001 21 — 4 4 3
ICC 540 1x — 10 6 1
Mesabi Range: Grace Phenning (L) and Malecha; Itasca: Izzy Clark (W) and Abby Gustason; 2B — Haley Murray; 3B — Helen Phenning; HR — Emma Hurd.
Itasca 14
Mesabi Range 3
AURORA — Clark followed up her first-game masterpiece with a five inning five-hitter as the Vikings swept the Lady Norse Saturday.
Clark struck out eight in the process.
Taylor Shepard had two hits for Itasca, including a double. Lydia Rawson had one hit and three RBI; Murray had one hit, triple, and three RBI; and Gustason had one hit and three RBI.
Fritz worked 2.1 innings, giving up one hit, but she walked 12. She fanned four. Grace Phenning worked 1.2 innings, giving up five hits, striking out one and walking three.
Fritz had two hits and two RBI. Hailey Aho hit a triple. Getting one hit each were Helen Phenning and Malecha.
MR 102 00 — 3 5 1
ICC 228 2x — 14 6 3
Mesabi Range: Fritz (L), Grace Phenning (3rd) and Malecha; Itasca: Clark (W) and Gustason; 2B — Hailey Aho, Taylor Shepard; 3B — Haley Murray.
