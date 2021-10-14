Ely sweeps Nashwauk-Keewatin, close out regular season on Tuesday

ELY — The Ely volleyball team picked up their second win of the week Thursday night, earning a 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-17) sweep over Nashwauk-Keewatin on their home court.
Rachel Coughlin led the team in kills with 11 to go along with four blocks and nine digs. Madeline Kallberg finished with five kills and five digs. Katrina Seliskar tallied 28 set assists and three ace serves.
Kellen Thomas had four kills, three blocks and 11 digs while Raven Sainio tallied three kills and a block. Annikka Mattson was strong from the service line with three aces for the Timberwolves.
“The Wolves played excellent tonight,” said Ely head coach Megan Wognum. “Our passes were on target which allowed us to utilize the great sets from Katrina. It was nice to be able to get some other players on the court as well.”
Ely will close out their regular season on Tuesday hosting Bigfork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.