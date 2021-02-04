BIWABIK — Ely swept the boys’ and girls’ races at the Mesabi East Classic Invitational Thursday, which helped them win both team titles, as well.
The skiers hit the trails at Giants Ridge for the 5K event with senior Jasper Johnston taking the boys’ event in 15:38 and sophomore Zoe Devine crossing first for the girls with a mark of 19:02. Mesabi East senior Lydia Skelton was just two seconds back in second with a time of 19:04.
The Timberwolves skied to first place with 392 points after putting three more skiers in the top five. Ely junior Gabriel Pointer put down a time of 17:04 to take second; junior teammate Jon Hakala was fourth at 18:18; and junior Micah Larson was fifth at 18:29.
The Giant boys captured second place with 372 points after having four skiers in the top 11. Sophomore Carter Skelton took sixth with a time of 18:55; sophomore Connor Matschiner crossed in seventh in 18:57; junior Aaron Nelson scored eighth place by stopping the clock at 18:59; and senior Nick Kangas was 11th with a mark of 19:36.
Ely’s girls skied past Mesabi East by four points (389-383) as they placed four skiers in the top six. After Devine, sophomore Phoebe Helms crossed in 20:06, which was good for third; sophomore Sydney Durkin was fifth in 21:21; and senior Julia Schwinghamer rounded out their team scoring with a sixth-place finish after stopping the clock at 21:27.
The Giants had four skiers in the top eight.
After Skelton, her sister eighth-grader Aubree Skelton crossed in 20:33 to take fourth; sophomore Bella Thomas took seventh place in 21:35; and freshman Kate Nelson was eighth after finishing with a time of 21:43.
Duluth Denfeld finished third in both the girls’ and the boys’ events.
Mesabi East skis again Thursday, Feb. 11, at Mount Itasca against Grand Rapids and Duluth Marshall. Ely is set to ski Feb. 11 against Duluth East and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Snowflake in Duluth.
