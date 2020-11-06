Ely spikes Mesabi East, 3-1

At Aurora, the Mesabi East volleyball team put up a strong fight against visiting Ely, but it was not enough as the Timberwolves downed the Giants 3-1 (25-12, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21).
The Timberwolves were led by McKenna Coughlin with 14 kills, eight digs and six ace serves. Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 39 set assists.
Raven Sainio finished with eight kills and one block, Rachel Coughlin added eight kills and 12 digs and Kellen Thomas tallied eight kills and three blocks.
Mesabi East was led by Lindsey Baribeau with 20 kills, four ace serves and two blocks. Kaitlynn James put up 30 set assists.
Steph Zimmer led in digs with 17. Kora Forsline, Miaja Hill and Kadyn Kangas each had three kills with Forsline and Hill adding three blocks apiece and Kangas finishing with 10 digs.
On the loss, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau was glad her team got a second shot at an undefeated team like Ely.
“They’re solid all around; serve receive, defenses and hitting,” Baribeau said. “They play like an undefeated team and I think this might have been the first time they lost a set all season. So we were happy to have a rematch with them after playing really flat the first time a week ago. We didn’t play to our potential in that first match.”
Baribeau described Thursday’s contest as a battle between the two teams, especially after the Giants got past their slow start in the first set.
“I thought it would be a repeat of last week after our shaky start but the girls really lit it up in the second game and they were phenomenal then. They worked hard, had great control and found the spots to get kills.”
In the third and fourth set, Baribeau said the unforced errors started to pile up and Ely took advantage of it.
“Ely is a great team and if you have those errors, it’s going to be tough to stay with them.”
Mesabi East will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Chisholm, another tough team according to Baribeau.
“I’m glad we got to play Ely again because it was a match against good competition and it’s only going to help us ahead of another good team in Chisholm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.