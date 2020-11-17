Ely slips past Northeast Range to remain undefeated

ELY — Northeast Range gave undefeated Ely everything they could handle Monday night before the Timberwolves scored a 3-2 (25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 16-25, 15-9) win over the visitors.

Ely improved to 10-0 thanks to a balanced attack across the board.

Setter Madeline Kallberg put together 43 set assists and six digs, Rachel Cougline put down 17 kills, 10 digs and two ace serves and McKenna Coughlin scored 14 kills, 11 digs and two ace serves.

Kellen Thomas, meanwhile, added 13 digs, nine kills and two blocks. Raven Sainio chipped in with seven kills and Kate Coughlin tallied five ace serves.

For the Nighthawks, Hannah Reichensperger led the way with 17 kills, 14 digs and 11 blocks. Maizy Sundblad engineered 24 set assists and Erin Backe recorded 14 digs.

Ely plays at Bigfork on Thursday, while Northeast Range (3-5) welcomes Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday night.

