ELY — The Ely Nordic ski team has been moving pieces around all season long and today they’ll get to see if those pieces have been put into the right place as the Timberwolves tackle the Section 7 Championships at Giants Ridge.
Ely head coach Paula Anderson says her most experienced skiers are ready for the task. For the younger skiers, ignorance might just be bliss.
“They’ve all really come together well in these last few weeks,” Anderson said. “The team is young in general but the seniors are ready. The juniors are pretty much ready, they’ve been there before. The young ones will learn a lot tomorrow and it’ll be challenging for some of them. But they’ll be fine. Maybe ignorance is bliss like they say.”
With the inclusion of the sprint relays to this year’s section and state meet, Anderson says it’s a bit harder to predict where individuals and teams will finish, but she’s expecting both the boys and girls teams to have shots at qualifying for state as the runner-up team from the section.
“We don’t know as coaches how it will all wash out because it is so different from what we’ve done in the past. It could be very exciting or it could be something we end up not being a big fan of.”
Otto Devine and Silas Solum will sprint for the Timberwolves boys while Gracie Pointer and Sydney Durkin will sprint for the girls.
Seniors Gabriel Pointer, Jon Hakala and Micah Larson will lead the boys team in freestyle and classic with Dylan Durkin and Liam Lacey also pursuiting. In the girls race Zoe Devine will lead the team and should be near the top of the field, along with Phoebe Helms who is near the bubble of qualifying for state individually. Ava Skustad, Claire Blauch and Anna Dunn will round out the section team.
Anderson says this season has been a blessing for the skiers as it’s been somewhat of a return to a normal schedule as compared to the year before where meets were limited to just three teams.
“It hasn’t been normal but to have our meet schedule happen as planned and go in a usual sequence has been really good for them. It’s just been hard with Covid. There’s been a lot of sickness in general. Last year, nobody got sick period but being on a regular schedule this year has been really good. The kids needed it.”
Anderson expects a good day of skiing with warmer weather, but overnight precipitation may come and change things.
“The weather should be okay. It’s hard to say. There could be snow or sleet coming in tonight. Regardless, it’ll be the warmest race of the season for us. We haven’t had any good luck this year with warm weather so that should be nice.”
Overall, Anderson expects to send some skiers to the state meet, with her top three seniors all certainly capable of making it along with Devine and Helms on the girls side. With the addition of the team sprint, it’s not impossible that both teams finish as section runners-up and qualify for state together.
“It’ll be interesting. We don’t know how it will all shake down with this new format. We’ve placed well the last few weeks but not all the teams have been competing with full rosters. I think the girls would love to go, as would the boys, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.