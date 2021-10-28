CLOQUET — Molly Brophy literally came out of nowhere.
The Ely seventh-grader didn’t start running varsity until the Iron Range Conference Meet a little over one week ago, took the Section 7A Meet by storm, running to a second-place finish Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
Brophy placed second behind Addison Burchhardt with a time of 19:57.7. Burckhardt, who is from South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range, won with a time of 19:54.8.
Ely coach Jayne Dusich wasn’t sure if Brophy was ready to run on the varsity team, but
“She did awesome,” Dusich said. “I couldn’t believe it when she took the lead, then she basically kept it until the finish. She’s been winning all of the junior-high races by a lot. I thought about putting her in, then I would think, ‘No. She’s too young.’
“The varsity girls said, ‘You have to put her in the race.’ I said, ‘Ok. You want her in, she’s coming in.’”
Brophy didn’t know if she was ready either.
“I didn’t think I was going to be moved up because I’m in the seventh grade, and I’m 12 (years-old)” Brophy said. “I was in the junior-high races at the beginning, and I was doing well in that.
“My coach moved me up to the varsity at the IRC championship (placing seventh). I was happy about that. She said she might put me in sections. She did. I was happy, and my mom and dad were happy.”
Brophy was able to hang with the likes of Liz and Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl, and Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East, and in the end, she finished ahead of those consistent runners.
“It was amazing to run with them,” Brophy said. “I liked the weather. When it’s rainy, I feel like people don’t want to do it. If I’m happy, I can do it faster than anybody. It was fun. I loved it. I didn’t think I was going to make it (to state), but I’m happy. I can’t wait.”
Dusich just wanted Brophy to run the best she could. She got more than she bargained for.
“I told Molly I didn’t know what she could do, just go run,” Dusich said. “I’m excited. That was one of the best races I saw. It was great because the girls who have been in the front for all of the races.
“For her to come up and surprise them, that was awesome.”
The sophomore is heading to state, but it was a bittersweet victory. Her sister, Kate, wasn’t able to qualify.
“Every year I work hard hoping to make it to state,” Nelson said. “I’m excited, but I’m bummed about Kate, and she is, too. We like doing everything together.”
Nelson was surprised by Brophy’s finish.
“I was expecting those other girls to be there, but I wasn’t expecting that Ely girl to spring past us,” Nelson said. “Oing That freaked me out a little bit. I knew it was going to be hard. When a couple of people passed me, I got scared.
“It was impressive, but I wanted to make it. I knew that if I slowed down I’d be more disappointed. I’d rather deal with a little bit of pain than be bummed out.”
Skelton placed third in 20:03.0, but she didn’t start running until a couple of days ago. She passed out at the IRC Meet that took some time to get over.
“I was a little worried because I just started running two days ago,” Skelton said. “I had a long break. I was at the doctors all of the time. I had some dehydration and not having breaks because I am in dual sports. I kept on going.
Unlike Nelson, Skelton knew a little bit about Brophy before the meet.
“I’ve watched her all year long running junior high races, so I expected when she made varsity she was going to be right up there,” Skelton said. “I wasn’t concerned because I knew I would finish. I stayed up there with her, but that was my goal.”
Carlton won the 7A title with 75 points. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range was second with 91. They both advance to state.
Rounding out the field were Elyu at 132, Moose Lake-Willow River 137, Crosby-Ironton 145, Mesabi East 149, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 154, Marshall 158, Esko 161, International Falls 211, Mountain Iron-Buhl 249 and Pine River-Backus 315.
