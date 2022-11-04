ELY—Before any section championship game, you can expect teams to be filled with nerves before stepping onto the court.
With a trip to state on the line, it only makes sense. The Ely timberwolves, however, hope to bottle up those nerves and play the best volleyball they’ve played all season as they take on Floodwood today at 4 p.m. in Hermantown in the 7A championship game.
Timberwolves head coach Megan Wognum says she’s seen a different side of her team the last two days of practice and that helps her know that they’re ready to go.
“They have this very calming sense about them when thinking about this game,” Wognum said Friday. “They’re very focused but they’re also excited and eager. I haven’t seen that from them yet in the playoffs so it’s fun to watch them grow in that sense. They have reason to be excited going into tomorrow.”
With a talented roster of players that’s led them to a perfect 28-0 record thus far, Wognum says even her team still has things to work on heading into the big day.
“They’re skilled girls but there are situations we can work on at practice. We’ve done our homework on Floodwood, watched some film and I think that’s all we can really do this late into the season.”
The two teams met once before at the Mesabi East tournament. Ely grabbed a 2-1 win over the Polar Bears so they expect another tough battle in Hermantown.
“They’ve got some really good hitters. They’re versatile and a couple can hit in all positions which makes it a lot of fun but a little bit harder. We’re ready to take it head on tomorrow.”
Playing in the biggest games of their high school careers, the Wolves do feel some comfort in knowing who their opponent is.
“We’ve seen Floodwood so that helps us a little. I think if it were a team we hadn’t seen before, we’d feel a bit more nervous. We’re better at anticipating things this year. It feels like our feet are a bit more on the ground.”
Ely has only been pushed to the brink a few times this season. Even their win over South Ridge on Wednesday was as clean a sweep as it could’ve been. With that in mind, Wognum says the ability for her players to pick themselves up will be key if things go awry.
“You always worry about the mental side of things. We saw it on Wednesday where our girls were really focused on picking each other up and moving past those mistakes. The errors from early in the season are things we grew through.
“There’s a lot of leadership on this team. It makes it a lot easier when things get stressful. They can talk it out on the court and know they can find a way to move past whatever’s in front of them.”
With so much recent success, Wognum says the excitement level only gets high when the entire community of Ely is factored into things.
“They’re just amazing. We’re really fortunate to have the people we have supporting us and filling the stands. Maybe they don’t know volleyball as well as we do but they’re there for us and it’s really cool. It’s a special moment for these girls to get here and have that support backing them.”
Now, all that’s left is to play the game.
“This is an opportunity I have yet to have as a coach and it’s the first time these girls have played in a game like this. We’re ready. We’re excited. Win or lose, I’m excited to see it all play out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.