Ely’s Courtney Eilrich runs down a short ball during Wednesday night’s Section 7A semifinal game against South Ridge in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

ELY—Before any section championship game, you can expect teams to be filled with nerves before stepping onto the court.

With a trip to state on the line, it only makes sense. The Ely timberwolves, however, hope to bottle up those nerves and play the best volleyball they’ve played all season as they take on Floodwood today at 4 p.m. in Hermantown in the 7A championship game.

