BIWABIK — Jasper Johnston of Ely came up with a stellar outing Wednesday to win the overall Section 7 Nordic Ski Championships at Giants Ridge.
Johnston also paced his boys’ team to within one point of making it to the State Meet next week with a time of 20:38.20. His teammate Gabriel Pointer skied to seventh place, which also earned him a spot at state.
On the girls’ side, Ely’s Zoe Devine (third place), Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton (10th place) and Phoebe Helms of Ely (11th place) advanced to state, as well.
“It was nice to see him win by such a broad margin,’’ Ely head coach Paula Anderson said of Johnston’s win by nearly one minute over the runner-up. “He was very happy.’’
Pointer’s seventh-place finish (23:05.70) came despite leg cramps in the last couple of weeks. With the cramps behind him, Wednesday was “a showcase of what he can really do,’’ Anderson said.
Sophomore Zoe Devine showed what she can do in taking third. “Zoe had a really great skate race (freestyle)’’ and took third in the classic portion for a combined 25:39.40.
Senior Skelton put down a state qualifying combined time of 27:37.20 for 10th, even though the warmer weather was an issue. Giants head coach Cheri Johnson said the skis selected for the race were good in the morning tests but not as fast on the hill later in the day when the final pod of schools competed.
Helms, a sophomore, had an exceptional freestyle race, which helped her nab a spot at state, Anderson said. Her combined time was 27:45.60.
Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton wasn’t quite as fortunate. The Giants eighth-grader finished 16th (28:47.80), which put her just one spot outside of a trip to state.
The top two teams and the top six individuals (both boys and girls) after that all qualified for next week’s state championships.
The Mesabi East boys were led by sophomore Connor Matschiner in 22nd (25:13.40) and junior Aaron Nelson in 28th (25:37.80). Carter Skelton was disqualified after the course controller thought he did some freestyle strokes during the classic race, according to Johnson.
----
In the team competition, Duluth East won both the boys and the girls races.
The Ely boys were third (355 points), while Mesabi East came in eighth (281). The Ely girls were also third (344 points), and the Giants took fourth (327).
Anderson said it was a little disappointing for the boys to miss out on state by just one point to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. However, it “was pretty fun to see them come that close. … “they all skied their hearts out.’’
----
The State Nordic Meet for girls will be held at Giants Ridge Thursday, March 11 and the State Nordic Meet for boys will be held Friday, March 12.
Section 7 Nordic Ski Championships
Girls Team Results: 1, Duluth East 381; 2, Grand Rapids 354; 3, Ely 344; 4, Mesabi East 327; 5, Duluth Marshall 305; 6, Proctor/Hermantown 303; 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 290; 8, Duluth Denfeld 256.
Boys Team Results: 1, Duluth East 373; 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 356; 3, Ely 355; 4, Proctor/Hermantown 322; 5, Duluth Marshall 321; 5T, Grand Rapids 321; 7, Duluth Denfeld 297; 8, Mesabi East 281.
Girls Individual Results (Top 10 plus local qualifiers): 1, Della Bettendorf, PH, 25:23.70; 2, Lily Brown, DE, 25:27.30; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 25:39.40; 4, Jenna Johnson, DE, 26:27.50; 5, Lucy Campbell, DM, 26:48.40; 6, Elsa Viren, GR, 26:49.10; 7, Sanny Gangi GR, 26:53.20; 8, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 26:56.80; 9, Rowan Bixler, DE, 27:01.30; 10, Lydia Skelton, ME, 27:37.20; 11, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 27:45.60; 16, Aubree Skelton, 28:47.80; 19, Ava Skustad, Ely, 29:01.70; 23, Liz Nelson, ME, 29:57.20; 27, Julia Schwinghamer, Ely, 20:09.50; 28, Bella Thomas, ME, 30:11.10; 29, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 30:12.20; 30, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 30:12.90; 33, Kate Nelson, ME, 30:20.30; 48, Claire Blauch, Ely, 31:54.80; 51, Mia Stark, ME, 32:10.00; 52, Layla Rajkovich, Hibb, 33:38.30; 55, Autum Rajkovich, Hibb, 35:13.10; 59, Magie Nelson, Hibb, 37:15.40.
Boys Individual Results (Top 10 plus local qualifiers): 1, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 20:38.20; 2, Declan Hutchinson, DM, 21:24.00; 3, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 21:56.60; 4, Ian Morse, DE, 22:04.00; 5, Matej Cervenka, GR, 22:23.60; 6, Torstein Derauf, DE, 22:44.00; 7, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 23:05.70; 8, Isaac Fink, DD, 23:19.30; 9, Simon Long, DE, 23:24.00; 10, Aiden Vanstraten, PH, 234:30.20; 17, Jon Hakala, Ely, 24:38.80; 22, Connor Matschiner, ME, 25:13.40; 24, Micah Larson, Ely, 25:23.70; 28, Aaron Nelson, ME, 25:37.80; 35, Nick Kangas, ME, 26:51.40; 38, Odin MacGregor, 27:10.50; 39, Benjamin Gornik, ME, 27:36.00; 41, Noah Aagnes, ME, 27:57.00; 46, Luke Mekkes, Hibb, 30:40.40.
