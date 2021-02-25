DULUTH — Ely’s Jasper Johnston put down a combined time of 22:03 Tuesday to win the Duluth East Invitational at the Snowflake Ski Center in Duluth.
Johnson, a senior, skied a 10:22 in the 3.5K Classic and went 11:41 in the 4.5K Freestyle to help Ely take the third spot in the invite. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Duluth East also took part in the event.
The Timberwolves’ girls, meanwhile, were led sophomore Zoe Devine, who took third in the event. She skied a 13:32 in the 3.5K Classic and 13:17 in the 4.5K Freestyle. The Ely finished second in the team standings behind Duluth East.
Also helping the Ely boys were junior Jon Hakala in sixth place (24:14 combined); junior Gabriel Pointer in eighth (24:30); and junior Micah Larson in 17th (26:04).
On the girls side, sophomore Phoebe Helms recorded a combined time of 28:26 to take eighth; freshman Ava Skustad was 16th at 29:41; and junior Gracie Pointer was 19th with a time of 30:17.
The Greyhounds captured the girls title with 392 points, Ely was second at 368 and CEC was third at 352. Duluth East junior Lily Brown won the event title with a time of 25:44.
Ely’s boys team compiled 372 points, behind winner Duluth East at 382 and CEC at 374.
The Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet will be held Wednesday, March 3, at Giants Ridge. Start time is 10 a.m.
