BIWABIK — Ely junior Zoe Devine followed up a great first day at the State Nordic Ski Meet with an even better second day, taking fifth in the freestyle race with a time of 17:23.56 to finish sixth overall with a combined classic and freestyle pursuit time of 34:52.7.
Devine helped lead the Timberwolves to a ninth place finish out of 16 teams. Ely head coach Paula Anderson said Devine had some nerves coming into the second day, but really thrived as she headed into the final hill on the 5K course.
“She had a great state meet,” Anderson said. “She was thrilled to be in eighth after the first day and she was worried because she doesn't feel like her skating is as strong as her classic so she thought she was going to drop.
“She came in with a strategy of drafting the girl that started six seconds in front of her and she got into a groove with that. She was in eighth until the very last hill where she passed two girls. She knew she had to pass there because the rest of the course was downhill and she wouldn’t be able to pass after that. She’s got a very good engine and she thrives on the hilly courses.”
Devine’s sixth place finish bests her 12th place finish from 2020 and her 34th place finish from last season.
“She’s a climber and last year we didn’t have that hilly course and it was a flat course on a warm day in March and that just didn’t play to her skills. On the hilly courses we had this year and two years ago, she can go all out on the climbs.”
Junior Phoebe Helms was 53rd overall with a combined time of 38:36.4. She finished 56th among freestyle racers with a time of 19:25.42.
Ava Skustad rounded out the Wolves pursuit scorers, taking 67th overall with a combined time of 39:52.6. Skustad took 71st in the freestyle race with a time of 20:03.37.
Anderson said it was a tougher race for the rest of her pursuit skiers as many of them got lost in the busy packs.
“They were back in the scrum. Phoebe started in 42nd and there was just a ton of people around all of them. It’s hard to move. I know Ava fell so that slowed her down and when you can’t be aggressive and make moves, it makes the race a lot tougher.”
Ely’s team score was aided by sprint relay skiers Gracie Pointer and Sydney Durkin, who finished with a time of 19:04.02, enough for 11th out of 24 teams and eighth out of teams recording a team score. On Pointer and Durkin’s performance, Anderson said they both performed well and helped out the team score with their top-half finish.
“They were really happy to be in that top half because you just never know with this new format how the rest of the field will do. So they had a blast and skied very well. The points from that race really matter there and I know the spectators had a blast watching the relays.”
The three pursuit skiers combined with the relay skiers gave Ely 294 points, enough for ninth place.
The Timberwolves’ non-scoring pursuit skiers, Claire Blauch and Anna Dunn, finished in 91st and 93rd, respectively. Blauch finished 94th in the freestyle race with a time of 21:36.46, giving her a combined time of 42:15.6, while Dunn was 99th with a time of 22:14.76, putting her combined time at 42:15.6.
In the boys race, Ely seniors Gabriel Pointer and Jon Hakala capped off their high school Nordic careers on the final day of the state meet.
Pointer (33rd after Day 1), finished the freestyle race with a time of 16:28.06, 78th out of 112 skiers. His combined time of 32:36.0 was enough for 56th place overall. Anderson said that Pointer’s state meet was impacted negatively after he injured himself after the race on the first day.
“He was cooling down after his first race yesterday and he got in the way of a downhill skier and took a pretty bad fall. He hurt his shoulder and saw the doctor who told him it was a muscular issue so every time he pulled it really hurt. He just survived it which was really too bad because of how things were going after the first race.”
Hakala was not far behind in 60th place overall with a combined time of 32:38.6l. In 46th after the first day, Hakala took 71st in the freestyle race with a time of 16:04.66.
“Jon did great. He was a little shell shocked being in the big pack of racers but he did just fine and I think it was a solid state meet for him.”
Overall, Anderson was proud of the effort all of her skiers gave at the last meet of the year.
“You take what you can get when you make it this far and it went well overall. They all skied their hearts out and that’s all you can ask for.”
—
St. Paul Highland Park was the girls team champion with 371 points. Minneapolis Southwest won the boys state title with 389 points.
Hopkin’s Sydney Drevlow won the individual pursuit title with a combined time of 33:40.7. Southwest’s Cooper Camp won the boys’ title with a combined time of 28:25.7.
Duluth East’s Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Rowan Bixler were the girls’ team sprint champions with a time of 17:52.41, while Southwest’s Lars Brinkema and Sam Scott won the boys relay with a time of 14:59.55.
