BIWABIK — Ely junior Zoe Devine currently sits in eighth place after the first day of the 2022 State Nordic Ski Meet.

Devine finished her 5K classic race with a time of 17:29.1, putting her 56.5 seconds back of leader Maggie Wagner of Edina. Devine is the second fastest skier so far from Section 7, only three places and 15 seconds behind Proctor/Hermantown’s Della Bettendorf.

Phoebe Helms currently sits in 42nd place out of 111 skiers with a 5K classic time of 19:17.3. Ava Skustad currently sits in the final scoring spot for the Timberwolves in 63rd place with a time of 19:49.2.

Claire Blauch and Anna Dunn round out Ely’s five pursuit skiers with Blauch in 84th place (20:39.1) and Dunn in 88th place (20:57.1). Sprint relay skiers Gracie Pointer and Sydney Durkin will compete in their 5K race today beginning at 1:30 p.m.

On the boys side, Ely senior Gabriel Pointer sits in 33rd place after Day 1 with a 5K classic time of 16:08. Pointer is 1:34.6 behind Minneapolis Southwest’s Cooper Camp, the event leader.

Ely’s second state qualifier, Jon Hakala, sits not far behind Pointer in 46th place. Hakala finished his classic race in a time of 16:34.0.

The state meet will conclude today with the boys sprint relays beginning at noon. The girls sprint relays will start at 1:30 p.m.

Pursuit skiers will combine their classic time with today’s freestyle times to determine the final placings. The boys 5K freestyle is set to begin at 3:40 p.m. while the girls will begin at 4:10 p.m.

