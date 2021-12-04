Ely retooling after losing 3 double-digit scorers

ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team returns three players with key experience to this year’s squad, but they’ll be looking to fill holes fast in the upcoming season with younger players ready to prove themselves.
Head coach Tom McDonald returns starters Joey Bianco (Jr., 19 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and Harry Simons (Sr., 10.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg). Senior Mason Davis also returns with some varsity experience.
“After that, it’s guys who are going to get thrown into the fire with very little varsity experience,” McDonald said earlier this week.
Graduating three double-digit scorers in Will Davies, Brock LaTourell and Emmett Faltesek, McDonald says his team will have some work to do if they hope to keep up with a very veteran Section 7A.
“Most of our team has very little varsity minutes and it feels like a year where there is so much competition in the section. Not many teams lost a lot of guys. I think a lot of the better teams last year are going to be just as good this year. Hopefully we can compete but it’s going to be tough to play with them in the beginning.”
The Timberwolves saw Covid rip through their team last year with eight players out for their 7A contest due to quarantine protocols. One player that stepped up in their playoff win over Lakeview Christian was then-seventh grader Jack Davies, who gave the team a spark with an important eight-point run that shifted the game in favor of the Wolves.
“He shoots pretty well as an eighth grader now. He’ll be out there. We’re not sure how much yet but quite a bit for an eighth grader. After that, there’s just a bunch of guys looking to play defense and maybe prove themselves.”
Covid in mind once more as they begin to tackle this season, McDonald says his team is happy to be playing, but they’ll need to remain diligent.
“It’s nice to be back here and to be maskless when playing. It’s something the kids shouldn’t have to worry about but we’re also still in the thick of the pandemic. Hopefully we can get through this year without any problems.”
Ely will also have to deal with a second opponent besides the team on the other half of the scoreboard: their height, or lack thereof.
“Our biggest guy is Bianco at six-foot-one but he’s also our point guard. We’ll run into teams that their smallest guy is probably going to be as tall as our biggest guy. There’s nothing we can do about that except play our game and put a body on people when we rebound.
Ely opens play today with a home game against Hill City. McDonald hopes his team can begin to piece things together to win in their opener.
“Basketball is a long season. I’m just hoping that we’ve figured things out enough that we can play well enough to win on Saturday. It’s going to be a process here. We might take some lumps early getting these younger guys used to the varsity level but we might be better off for it by the end.
Mcdonald expects Deer River to be in contention for the 7A crown once more after only graduating one as well as other teams returning a lot of talent including North Woods, Northland, Mountain Iron-Buhl and South Ridge.
“I think it’s wide open with those top teams. Hopefully we’ll be in the middle somewhere and try to make a push.”
