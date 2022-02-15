BIWABIK — The Ely Nordic ski team will be well represented at this year’s State Nordic Ski Meet beginning today at Giants Ridge.
The event will be run over the course of two days, as opposed to the usual one, with the addition of the team sprint relays being added to the docket.
After finishing second overall as a team last week at the section meet, the Timberwolves girls will all hit the trails for the last time this season. On the boys’ side, two Timberwolves will compete in the final races of their high school careers in Gabriel Pointer and Jon Hakala.
Ely head coach Paul Anderson said that the girls team had one of their best meets of the season last week at sections and she hopes that momentum can push them at state to a strong finish.
“They had a really good day last week,” Anderson said. “Everybody skied really well. All of them put together two really solid races and our sprinters had solid days too.”
The Timberwolves are led by juniors Zoe Devine (third at sections) and Phoebe Helms (ninth). Sophomore Ava Skustad finished in 12th place for Ely.
“Zoe had a good day and she was solid in third place. She was really happy with the way she finished and she has state experience so that should help her out. Phoebe had a great day for herself and she was worried that she was going to be on the bubble with the new format. She would have made it in anyway even if we didn’t qualify as a team so that was really great for her.
“Ava had the two best races she’s ever skied to get that 12th place for us and she really ended up helping out our score.”
The final two members of the team, sophomore Claire Blauch and freshman Anna Dunn, both performed well at sections as well under new circumstances.
“They have the least experience on those courses compared to the rest of the girls but they really stepped it up.”
Senior Gracie Pointer and junior Sydney Durkin will compete in the sprint relays for Ely. The pair took fourth at sections against the rest of the relay field.
“They’re thrilled to be there and to be a part of this team that pushed so hard to make it to state. The sprinting points really do make a difference.”
When it comes to expectations, Anderson says it’s hard to gauge team results since the Timberwolves were the section runners-up, but she’s hoping for solid runs on both days from the team and possibly great finishes from her skiers with state experience in Devine and Helms.
“Getting into the top half as a team would be great. When there’s 16 teams and you qualify as a runner-up, you really want to move up as high as you can. Zoe and Phoebe have been there before and they want to improve from where they were last year. Gracie is our only senior so it’s important for the rest of them to get this state experience because we’re quite a bit younger.”
Anderson says the girls found the most success when they stopped focusing on the teams scores at the section meet.
“It made them so nervous looking to see if they were going to get second or not. Things have changed so much this year with the new format and with Covid in the mix that you couldn’t tell who the second best team was after Duluth East. I think once they started focusing on their races individually, they could forget about the team stuff and just ski. At the end when I told them they were second, they were pretty jubilant. They wanted to earn second place and not just feel like they defaulted into it and they did that. They were really solid all the way around and they earned it.”
—
On the boys’ side, both Pointer and Hakala advanced individually to the state meet after taking fourth and eighth, respectively, at sections. Pointer comes in with plenty of state experience while this is Hakala’s first time qualifying as an individual.
“Gabriel was in that front pack of kids at sections that ended up finishing between second and fifth and he was right there with all of them right up until the very end. He’s been to state many times but he hasn’t been able to put together a really good day once he’s got there. In the past, he’s had trouble with his legs and his quads would seize up on him. He just never got his legs to work properly on the course at state.”
Anderson says Pointer’s issues began to fade away after some extensive offseason work.
“This last summer and fall, he worked with a local physical therapist and has been doing all kinds of work to balance out his muscles and it really has paid off for him. He’s finished around the 60s the other times he’s been to state but I’m hoping he can push into the top 50 and maybe even higher this year. I don’t want to jinx anything but he’s skiing much more to his potential this time around.”
Of Hakala, Anderson says his individual qualification is a big milestone and a great way to cap off his high school career.
“For Jon, getting him to qualify for state was truly something great to see because he’s been trying to get there for three years now and he just works his tail off year round. He wants to keep skiing in college; he just loves it so much. It’ll be a great experience for him and I think he can definitely finish in the top half of the field and I think something like that would make him very happy.”
Missing out on state by about a minute was the Ely boys third senior in Micah Larson. Anderson says Larson put together a great first race at sections, but was unable to hold on to his qualification spot after the second race.
“Micah has never had a race as great as his first one. He just popped a classic race that surprised everyone. The Duluth East coaches told us that we had them nervous after he raced the way he did in the first race. He couldn’t hold on in the pursuit race but it was really a great day for him. He rebounded pretty well. The next two days he was over it and he’s excited for his teammates and can’t wait to cheer them on so give him a ton of credit.”
—
With the meet spread out over two days, Anderson says things will feel different compared to most years. Instead of trying for quick recovery between two 5K races, skiers will have an entire night to rest.
“Just treat it like you would if it was two separate events. The biggest difference is you’ll know where you are after the first day and have an entire night to dwell on it. If the kids can take that part and compartmentalize it, then they’ll do fine.”
Overall, Anderson is excited to see what her skiers can do one final time, especially with three of the four seniors in the program getting to race.
“I think they’ve all done a really good job. Having all but one of our seniors racing is a great way for them to go out. I think all of the kids are excited to just race and have a good experience. The girls especially have come together and bonded a lot just since qualifying last week. It’s been a real positive thing to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.