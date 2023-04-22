ELY—The Ely baseball team finished the 2022 season playing their best baseball, making it all the way to the Section 7A championship game before ultimately falling to South Ridge.

If the Timberwolves want to make another run deep in the postseason this year, they’ll need to lean on their experienced returning starters and fill the gap left by graduating catcher Chase Sandberg. Ely head coach Frank Ivancich believes his team has a shot at doing that. But first, they need to stay the course and make sure there are no days off.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments