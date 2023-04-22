ELY—The Ely baseball team finished the 2022 season playing their best baseball, making it all the way to the Section 7A championship game before ultimately falling to South Ridge.
If the Timberwolves want to make another run deep in the postseason this year, they’ll need to lean on their experienced returning starters and fill the gap left by graduating catcher Chase Sandberg. Ely head coach Frank Ivancich believes his team has a shot at doing that. But first, they need to stay the course and make sure there are no days off.
“Intelligent hard work beats talent that does not work hard.”
“Failure to prepare and work hard everyday at practice is simply preparing to fail.”
Those are just a couple of quotes Ivancich is using with his team this season as Ely hopes to equal or improve on their position from a year before.
Asked about the biggest strength of his team, Ivancich cited the numbers in the program, boasting 40 players 7-12 in a small Class A school. Along with those numbers, they return plenty of experienced varsity players.
“Our strength going into this spring is that we have 12 returning varsity-experienced players, with six of those being starters. We return our entire infield which fielded at a .940 fielding percentage. Defense and pitching depth should be our strength this season but we’ll need to replace Chase, who threw out 15 potential base stealers last spring.”
Four seniors lead the way in terms of experience for Ely, starting with centerfielder Joey Bianco, who hit at a .465 clip last season, scoring 29 runs and stealing 20 bases. First baseman Erron Anderson also returns with a .400 OBP, .960 fielding percentage and 18 runs scored.
Two senior pitchers return in Logan Loe and Gunnar Hart. The pair combined for five of Ely’s 19 wins last year. Loe was 2-1 with four saves and a .168 ERA in 34 innings while Hart was 3-1 with a 4.10 ERA over 30 innings. Loe also helped the team at the plate, hitting .314.
Junior returners include IF/OF utility player Deegan Richards and Drew Marolt, who pitches, catches and finds work at third base. Sophomore Caid Chittum returns as well after bringing in 20 runs last year while scoring 20 of his own.
“With all the returning experience, our expectations are very high going into this spring,” Ivancich said.
The Timberwolves also added a number of players from Northeast Range. The Nighthawks are now in a co-op with Ely due to low numbers on the Northeast Range side. Ivancich expects juniors Elliot Levens (IF/P) and Zander Lislegard (OF) to make impacts on the varsity and JV rosters.
Looking on the more inexperienced side, Ivancich says freshmen Hunter Halbakken (IF/P), Drew Johnson (IF/P) and Jack Davies (OF/P) should be pushing for varsity opportunities. Other returners in the mix include senior Preston Hines (DH/PH), juniors Sam Leeson (OF) and Brecken Sandberg (P/C/IF) and sophomore Ben Leeson (C/IF). Leeson returns after an arm injury from the previous spring and should see time behind the plate.
Ivancich says the Timberwolves hope eto make it to the final four once more and make another push into the 7A championship game. To do that, they’ll have to find answers to both Cherry and South Ridge.
“South Ridge is the defending section champion and Cherry certainly added some players that will impact them this spring.”
If the Timberwolves cut any corners, Ivancich says that could be their downfall.
“[We can’t] think we can just show up and play and win.”
